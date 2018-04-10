Nevada County Police Blotter: Man reportedly objects to ‘resist hate’ bumper sticker

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ryans Lane reported someone tried to get into residences that are under construction and smeared mud on new carpeting.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from a business reported possible embezzlement of $100,000.

11:16 a.m. — A woman from Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road reported having been assaulted on the bus. She said she needed medical attention.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported the theft of gasoline.

Recommended Stories For You

2:18 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and East McKnight Way reported a man in a sports car doing burnouts and speeding.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Washington Street reported the theft of registration tabs from a vehicle.

6:48 p.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a Denali was blocking her car into her parking space because she has a bumper sticker that says "Resist Hate." He then left the scene.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man stuffed alcohol into his backpack and left.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from Upper Slate Creek reported a drunken man was trespassing and living with the rats in the garage. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a man urinating on the back of a building. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported three or four men looking at a girl in a vulgar manner.

9:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of groceries.

Tuesday

12:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man passed out in front of a building with an open bottle. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

4:37 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Wiley Lane reported a burglary while he was seeping. The door was wide open and two wallets were gone.

6:52 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Colfax Avenue made on online report of theft.

6:57 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Crown Point Circle made an online vandalism report.

6:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way made an online theft report.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

8 a.m. — A caller from a business at Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported damage to gas pump components.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from Elnora Drive reported a dog tangled in a fence with an injured leg.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported vandalism and theft.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported the theft of milk from the fridge.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported a man and a woman in a vehicle who were possible engaged in drug activity. The woman was arrested on three outstanding Placer County warrants.

1:36 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported three dogs attacked a calf and caused injuries.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from McQuiston Lane reported fraudulent charges on a credit card.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Tanglewood Loop reported someone broke into a residence.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Pinewoods Road reported a man with an axe yelling "Kill me, kill me." He could not be located.

3:10 p.m. — A man from Rattlesnake Road reported a cat meowing in front of his window,

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road reported a woman had locked a 5-year-old out of the house and the child was outside, crying.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Pine View Drive reported a bank account had been hacked.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported a transient camp with people leaving trash, parking all over and starting campfires.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported giving money to a Sheriff's Office scam.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

12:37 a.m. — A caller reported possible sex trafficking at a bar.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Nevada Street reported drug deals.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Zion Street reported a very drunk woman fell and was helped into her room. She was unconscious and was reportedly being transported to the hospital. At 11:06 p.m., a caller reported the same woman was screaming at and running after a pizza delivery man. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

Monday

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Tower Hill and Old Airport roads reported a growing transient camp.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Zion Street reported the theft of $60 in items.

Tuesday

12:33 a.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Zion Street reported someone tried to open the door to her trailer. No one was located.

— Liz Kellar