Nevada County Police Blotter: Man poisoning cats; Kids left alone in car

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:08 a.m. — A caller from Chapel Street reported a roomate said they wanted to murder them.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a customer yelled profanities at them and accused the reporter of hiring "illegals."

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Catherine Lane and Dorsey Drive reported a child fell off a bicycle and was injured.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Ban and South Auburn streets reported that a man carved his name in wet concrete by a bookstore.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man inside a store threatened him saying he would "convict stab" him.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two kids in a car alone.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported an agitated man ripping his shirt off and yelling in front of a restaurant.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a subject was doing drugs in the bathroom.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

12:05 a.m. — A caller from Lake of the Pines reported their daughter saw a mountain lion on the dam.

6:45 a.m. — A caller from Sunset Way reported their daughter is trying to sell the house and put her in an apartment.

7:40 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man laying in a ditch.

9:02 a.m. — A caller from Maple Way reported a neighbor has a fly problem with their chicken coop because they don't care for their chickens.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from Chanterelle Lane reported someone was shooting in the area and a bullet went by his wife.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Jennifer Drive reported their mail box was broken into and mail was stolen.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from Oak Street reported a man was poisoning cats and threatened to bulldoze a fence.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported a subject who was just released from jail threatened to shoot up their residence.

8:50 p.m. ­— A caller from Peardale Lane reported they had a stalker that made entry into her home and left notes around her property.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported their daughter is missing and with her boyfriend who refuses to tell them where they are.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill and Red Dog Road reported people loitering and doing drugs in the area.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:50 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Prospect Street reported an employee stole materials from a construction site.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Commercial and Broad street reported a small child left unattended in a hot car.

— Ivan Natividad