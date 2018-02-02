Nevada County Police Blotter: Man named “Popeye” smashes pie in someone’s face

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:09 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported her sister had dementia and was bleeding from the head, and headed toward the emergency room.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman sitting on the curb yelling at customers.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Doris Drive and North Church Street reported a car was tailgating him and running stop signs driving erratically.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported an electric scooter stashed in the bushes behind an apartment.

2;17 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man threw ice cream at her and threatened to wreck her car.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from the 12000 block of East Main Street reported two rocks being thrown into his windshield.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a group continuously smokes and does drugs in a nearby parking lot, then drives off.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a male subject running around the parking lot trying to fight everyone. The subject was also seen taking off his clothing.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported her sister punched her in the face and was on drugs.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported their stolen car was seen parked behind a business. The car was retrieved and a suspect was arrested.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported three males outside scaring customers and pushing carts all over.

Friday

1:50 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City highway reported a woman threw two bottles of beer at the counter, breaking them.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:26 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Excelsior roads reported a loose horse in the roadway.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from Starduster Drive reported a mountain lion was attacking their goats. The caller said he shot at it three times but is not sure if it hit the mountain lion.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Lakeview Court reported their neighbor had too many dogs and that they were running around the neighborhood.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat and Pleasant Valley roads reported finding a 55 gallon plastic drum filled with dead dogs.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from highway 49 reported a motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic and almost causing accidents.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road and Adam Avenue reported they were chasing the subject who stole packages from their porch yesterday.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from Cerrito Road reported he was attacked by a man that goes by "Popeye" who smashed a chocolate pie in his face and broke his glasses after they voted him off their pool team.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from Oh Wah Re Place reported a drunk mother punched his dad in the face.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

5:49 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported his landlord threatened him.

—Ivan Natividad