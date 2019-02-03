Nevada County Police Blotter: Man just wants his belt back

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:44 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the upstairs neighbor was allowing her dog to use the balcony as a bathroom and it is coming onto the caller's balcony. Animal Control was handling the complaint.

9:11 a.m. — Several callers from East Main and Richardson streets reported a man in a Jeep doing U-turns in the street to cut off a woman who was walking. They could not be located.

11 a.m. — A caller reported a fraud.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported a rooster. The owner was advised that roosters were not allowed in the city, and that chickens need to be kept contained in a coop.

Recommended Stories For You

11:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man living under the stairway, surrounded by his belonging and Whip-its.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported possible drug activity.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of South Auburn Street reported a man in and out of traffic, hitting car windows and screaming. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.

8 p.m. — A caller from Blight Road reported a runaway juvenile.

8:41 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported his girlfriend had kicked him out of the apartment and won't let him have his belt, and now his pants are falling down.

Saturday

3:34 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Jenkins Street reported a woman screaming to call the police and put a bullet in her head. She could not be located.

3:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man trying to break in. He said she stole his items, hit him and tacked him.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a burglary with a window pane smashed and a cash register with about $200 in cash taken.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported the theft of an iPhone. It was located via a tracking app in a ditch off Banner Quaker Hill Road and returned to the owner.

11:26 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man in a wheelchair who was soaking wet and nodding out, with lots of money in his lap. He was waiting for a cab. At 12:53 a.m., a caller reported the man was still there. A taxi was on its way.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

2:33 a.m. — A caller reported a schizophrenic man on a drug binge. He was placed on a mental health hold for evaluation at the hospital.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Rodeo Flat Road reported a man in a vehicle for the last two-plus hours who keeps giving him weird looks. No one was located.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Road reported a reckless driver who just left a business, possibly after doing Whip-its.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive reported someone put bricks behind her tires.

11:17 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a possible stolen credit card after receiving a $10 bill from a local bar.

3:09 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a stolen cellphone.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Independence Trail reported a theft from a vehicle.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from White Cloud campground reported a trailer had been ransacked, vehicles vandalized and pets missing.

Saturday

11:27 a.m. — A caller from Keller Road reported a dog was attacked by five other dogs and needed veterinary treatment.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Lowell Hill Road reported five trucks, three quads and four motorcycles trespassing and causing property damage. One of the trucks was on its side and they were trying to get it back up.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported a truck had been broken into and game cameras broken.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Springs Road reported a fraud involving Amazon.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported vandalism by a vehicle.

7:39 p.m. — A caller from Killian Road reported a woman was going berserk and throwing items out of a fridge. She then was screaming and tearing up the house. A woman was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

8:53 p.m. — Multiple callers from the Lime Kiln Road area reported explosions or fireworks.

9:23 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported hearing five gunshots and a woman yelling. Nothing was located.

10:48 p.m. — A caller reported a horse was being poisoned in French Corral.

— Liz Kellar