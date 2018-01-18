Nevada County Police Blotter: Man heard screaming ‘My name is psycho Mike’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:11 a.m. — A caller reported a stab wound occurred the previous night on the 1200 block of Sutton Way.

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a theft just occurred and an employee was in a fight with them. The employee collected the stolen items. The suspect had an injury to the hands and had been bleeding prior to the theft. Blood was all over the stolen items.

9:17 a.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department reported theft of items from a residence. The person then said this was not a theft, but she gave electronics to someone in late December, then was told the person was in jail and she wanted her electronics back.

1:01 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported credit card fraud. The caller said his card was used in several different places all over the country every couple of minutes at different gas stations.

Recommended Stories For You

3:05 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street requested a phone number. The caller hung up on dispatch after saying dispatch was no help to her.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 Neal Street reported a person was intoxicated and just defecated on the side of a building.

6:28 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported striking a man on a bike with her vehicle. The caller said the man got up and rode away.

10:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a possible vehicle theft. Staff saw a man break a window and say "you are blowing my cover" and take off with a vehicle. Officers found the report to be unfounded.

Thursday

2:15 a.m. — A vehicle was found with doors open and lights on, unoccupied at Kidder Cemetery. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

10:05 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Puon Road reported a squatter cut through barbed wire fence. The caller could see downed grass and tail lights.

11:04 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Town Talk Road and Old Tunnel Road reported two suspicious vehicles in the area. The caller believed there were drug deals happening there.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing road reported being bullied on Facebook by other students at school.

12:38 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Puon Road reported transients had set up camp in the area. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

1:41 p.m. — A caller reported his uncle wouldn't get off the caller's property. The caller said the uncle kicked and pushed the caller. An arrest was made on charges of battery.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from Fairy Ring Mushroom Court demanded contact regarding his residence being flooded by a neighbor's broken pipe. The caller refused to hold and became hostile with dispatch when advised he had to hold. The caller called back saying the neighbor four years ago made threats against him and he doesn't want to make contact regarding the water issue. The caller asked for contact at the property since his phone was going down due to the water issue.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported several people behind a cafe in an alley. The caller said the people were screaming obscenities, drinking and smoking. The caller said one was yelling "My name is psycho Mike." The caller was concerned because there were small children with the screaming subjects.

9:15 p.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Highway 174 and Cedar Ridge Drive. An arrest was made on charges of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported a man in a parking lot that keeps jumping up the side of the building and putting his face against the wall when touching it, then acts like he's playing the piano on it. The caller said the man had some cans around him and the caller didn't know if the man could stand on his own if he wasn't grabbing the building. The man moved along.

— Ross Maak