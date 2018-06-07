Nevada County police blotter: Man giving woman evil eye, caller complains about Hillary Clinton

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:42 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported a customer failed to return a rental vehicle.

10:48 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man who had been removed from an apartment was giving her the evil eye.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Packard Drive reported men in a van stole a recycling bin. They left, emptied it and returned it.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a person trying to steal food. The person was cited on suspicion of shoplifting and trespassing.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Hughes Road reported having a shoplifter on surveillance video.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a man shoplifted a bottle of "Krave" medication.

4:12 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported identity theft.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported an 11-year-old boy in the shoe department "cussing at" his grandmother, hitting her and throwing things. He was counseled on the repercussions of his actions.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man on a bench outside the ER, antagonizing people. He called 911 and began complaining about the hospital security before rambling about suing Hillary Clinton and making methamphetamine possession a felony.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man stole a bottle of beer and drank it in the bathroom. He also vandalized the bathroom, making burn marks.

8:04 p.m. — A man in an assisted living facility wanted to wish his wife a happy anniversary.

10:42 p.m. — A caller from Elm Ridge Cemetery reported someone doing doughnuts in the grass.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and Village Way reported a vehicle into a building with a power pole down.

Thursday

12:03 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported people partying in the parking lot. No one was located.

1:42 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Mill Street reported people with flashlights. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

1:57 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman stole coffee and napkins. She was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

6:50 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a truck that was unlocked with the keys inside.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

2:55 a.m. — A man requested contact regarding hard evidence that he has to provide about drugs. He said he's in fight or flight mode right now and doesn't have time to stay stationary for contact. He was going mobile because "tweakers" showed up at his location. He called back to say he is running hot and insisted on giving the password to his voice mail.

6:02 a.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported internet fraud with a wire transfer made in the amount of $14,000.

9:10 a.m. — caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported a dog attack involving three pit bulls.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Iron Horse Drive reported a scam call about Treasury money.

11:30 a.m. — A caller from Retrac Way and Lime Kiln Road reported group mailboxes had been broken into.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported identity theft with a vehicle being purchased in Washington in the victim's name.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from Starduster Drive reported embezzlement involving a road association. A report was taken.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Maybert Rad reported vandalism to a vehicle.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Long Court reported a residence had been burglarized with everything taken.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported trespassers had left a truck's doors open. Nothing was missing.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a vehicle over an embankment into the brush.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported someone in a truck just dumped trash in front of their gate.

10:23 p.m. — A caller from St. Ledger Forest reported a burglary.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

9:58 a.m. — A caller from the Miner's Foundry reported vagrants using drugs in the parking lot.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported someone in the park possibly shooting cats.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported two men behind the building with alcohol, one of whom was very intoxicated. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported a theft.

Thursday

12:58 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Maidu Avenue reported a transformer just blew.

— Liz Kellar