Nevada County Police Blotter: Man exposing himself; abandoned dog

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a subject trying to buy a shotgun and had been denied access twice but is still trying to make a purchase.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported someone taking pictures of her apartment in the morning.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a subject was outside of her apartment asking to have breakfast with her. She refused because the subject had brandished a knife on her several days ago. The caller said the subject was now following her on foot.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Nevada City Highway reported a near hit and run and wanted the driver prosecuted.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane a transient with a new looking American flag wrapped around him. The caller thought this was suspicious and felt someone may be missing a flag.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a transient possibly drunk running in and out of traffic and waving his hands.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a female ran from an apartment and screamed to call the police.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported three young men going around checking door handles of vehicles.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a subject playing the buckets outside of a business too loud.

Wednesday

12:39 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported someone outside of his apartment with a drill.

3:46 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported a subject smoking outside of her bathroom window trying to peek in at the caller taking a shower.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

7:44 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported illegal campers in the cemetery in a large RV.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Easy Street and Penn Valley Drive reported losing a handgun in the roadway.

10:15 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Springs and Sierra Pines roads reported a dog running around loose in the neighborhood.

11:10 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported she has been investigating her son's death and believes it was a homicide. The caller said whoever was involved is following her.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from San Ecedro Way reported a residential burglary in progress.

3:15 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported an injured deer on the backside of his property.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Rush Creek Way reported he was assaulted with a tire iron.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from East Empire Street reported a man exposing himself and touching himself then chasing the caller laughing.

5:37 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Puon Road reported she was in the hot tub and her someone come in her home and walking around.

10:04 p.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported she was scared because her daughter was acting paranoid and had a kitchen knife.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Pine Street reported a theft from a home where the suspect took clothes then left.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Broad Street reported a dog abandoned by a woman and her children.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City reported they had been hearing voices for the last week and had a loaded gun in the closet and he might hurt someone.

—Ivan Natividad