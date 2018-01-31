Nevada County Police Blotter: Man chokes, beats his dog; Woman threatens to chase cars

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported his neighbor has been hitting kicking, yelling and choking his dogs.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported subjects doing drugs in the parking lot.

1 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported subjects had broken into his car and were going through his things.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a pizza delivery scam.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two males with a large bag of marijuana.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported two drivers in a conflict. The drivers pulled over and began to fight.

Wednesday

4:38 a.m. — A caller from Hughes Road and Lidster Avenue reported two subjects in the roadway with flashlights looking at houses.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported the attempted theft of a motorcycle from the back of a truck.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from Rolling Hills Court reported her grandson was out of control throwing things at his mother.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Wheeler Cross roads reported an injured deer blocking traffic.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a male resident on his roof screaming obscenities.

1:41 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Lake Wildwood drives reported seeing someone throw a purse out of their car window and money flew out.

3:33 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a women becoming aggressive with tax collectors.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Lost Lake Road reported he lost a pit bull.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported she can not take anymore and if she doesn't get help she will start chasing cars and look for a rope and a tree.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Black Road reported there were people refusing to leave and threatening her life. The caller said she was armed with a machete.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:40 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported blood splattered on the walls of the men's bathroom.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from 100 block of W. McKnight Way reported three teenage boys were stealing items and were hiding in the laundry mat.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported that subjects in a room were doing drugs and brought a big duffel bag into a hotel. Caller said their eyes are bugging out and they had white rings around their noses.

Saturday

3:54 a.m. — A caller from the corner of Nimrod and Nile streets reported transients walking in and out of a house. One transient was doing drugs and hallucinating.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of West Broad Street reported a resident was getting violent and threatening other people in the home.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from Martin and Long streets reported a man going around the neighborhood pretending to be a PG&E worker.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reporter an underage party with drinking and drugs.

Sunday

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Boulder Street reported he chased drunk skateboards off his property.

Monday

12:53 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Pine Street reported a subject defecated on his front porch.

Tuesday

6:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Broad Street reported an alarm going off in a business.

— Ivan Natividad