Nevada County Police Blotter: Man carrying pink flower takes soda

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:19 a.m. — A caller from South Church Street reported a man came to her back door and asked her if she wanted to buy drugs. The caller said the person was likely at the wrong door because she saw people buying/selling drugs at the house next door.

9:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and McCourtney Road requested officers stop the person who was playing drums. The caller worked graves and was unable to sleep.

11:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported someone just stole her purse and phone from her vehicle. She later found her purse.

12:11 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Sierra College and East Main said the lights weren't cycling properly. The left-hand turn signal hadn't changed in the last 10 minutes.

Recommended Stories For You

1:30 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a group of three transients scaring children and harassing guests.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported a man came in and took a soda and pushed the caller when the caller tried to stop him. The man was carrying a pink flower.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported asset protection had a shoplifter in custody. A person was arrested on charges of shoplifting.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported a pit bull running loose in an apartment complex.

4:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man screaming in the area. A caller called at 5:09 p.m. from the same location saying someone was being beaten up and was screaming for his life.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man beating his dog and yelling/swearing at a woman.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported two people threatening to beat him up if they see him in town.

7 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man with a fifth of Tanqueray beating up tables. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication and prohibition of smoking in certain unenclosed areas.

Friday

3:18 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court reported someone in her house "doing things." The caller said she couldn't say over the phone what the things were. An officers checked the house and found no one.

3:58 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court said another officer needed to come to her house because the previous officer was recruited by her ex-boyfriend. The caller said someone was in her residence. She was assured an officer had already cleared her entire house.

4:03 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported trying to open a business and there was no power in the area. The caller was directed to his energy company for assistance.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

8:18 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a woman driving that was screaming inside the car with no other occupants.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported her house possibly being invaded the last two nights. The caller didn't know the address.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported someone stalking her on and off for the past several years. The last instance had been going on for the past month and she said he texted her that day when she was pumping gas.

10 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Circle reported her neighbor came to her residence requesting she call 911, but the caller didn't know what was going on. The neighbor came back and reported a disturbance.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Commercial Street reported a vehicle parked where it wasn't allowed. The caller said the person had been loitering on foot and in the vehicle for a while.

7:58 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 400 block of Broad Street. A person was arrested on charges of resisting a public officer, trespassing and public intoxication.

— Ross Maak