Nevada County Police Blotter: Man calls cops after mean-mugging

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported his roommate came into his room and woke him up, then refused to leave his room.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported several transients who were loitering. The caller felt intimidated.

10:16 a.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman who was crazy and on her deck. The woman was the caller's sister-in-law.

10:21 a.m. — A caller reported that she has been poisoned by her sister for the last several years.

12:00 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank Streets reported someone on the bus was harassing the driver. The caller said the person had been physical with other passengers the day before.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a person harassing customers with an alcoholic beverage in hand.

12: 28 p.m. — A caller from Neal and Mill Streets reported that someone was contaminating the air. The caller said he had to avoid the area because he had a new car and there was some sort of dust flying through the air.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Northbound Highway 49/20 reported an injured raccoon on the side of the roadway.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a truck driver was texting and unable to maintain lanes.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a truck hit his vehicle in the parking lot then fled the scene.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man with a crowbar. It was found that the man was repairing a man hole cover.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive called to report that he was locked inside his storage facility.

11:52 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man walking with a large knife holstered on his hip. An arrest was made on charges of spousal battery.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Wild Life Lane reported his neighbor was on his property and digging without permission.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from Quincy Lane reported that a man came in screaming and really angry with the other people in the residence.

5:45 p.m. — A call from Granite Hill Court resulted in an arrest on charges of driving without a license.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported that a man was mean-mugging him and yelling that he was going to beat up the caller. He then got out of his vehicle and threatened to kill the caller.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported a woman walking in and out of traffic with a chihuahua.

Friday

12:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported his neighbor has tapped into his heater and air conditioner and said his neighbor was playing music in the caller's closet. The caller was afraid the neighbor's father was on his way. He then said he hadn't seen his neighbor in nine years.

— Jennifer Nobles