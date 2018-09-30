Nevada County Police Blotter: Man awakes to running vacuum, doesn’t know how it was turned on

Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road and Sutton Way reported a vehicle parked in the middle of the intersection with a male subject in the driver's seat not moving. The driver appeared out of it.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported she was almost hit by a vehicle while she was in the crosswalk. The driver was an elderly male who had last been seen almost hitting another pedestrian nearby.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported male transients with long beards yelling angrily and throwing items.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hughes Road reported he could not make an online report on his smart phone referring to the poisoning he had been a victim of.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Golden Gate Terrace reported a man stumbling in and out of traffic with a bloody head.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a transient drinking on the property, threatening to harm the caller. The subject was waving a broom in a karate motion, flipping out, and screaming at people that they are nazis.

7:00 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported subjects in a pick-up doing whip-its and making the staff nervous. The caller said the subjects had been there about an hour. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

9:37 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Linden Avenue reported his vehicle had been taken about an hour ago from in front of his house.

Saturday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a suspicious male outside who was possibly under the influence, and who was using strange body language, acting weird and punching the air.

2:54 a.m. — An arrest was made at Dorsey Drive and the 49/20 ramp on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

7:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported young trees in the roadway, blocking traffic.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Neal Street reported his stepson had just slammed the door in his face, causing injuries.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street said he needed a ride to the hospital because he heard a family member was there. When told that is not an emergency, he said he needed to go for himself because he wasn't feeling well. The caller was admonished for misuse of 911.

8:29 p.m. — An arrest was made on the 600 block of Brighton Street on charges of misdemeanor robbery.

11:03 p.m. — An arrest was made on the 700 block of Freeman Lane on charges of probation violation and misdemeanor robbery.

11:22 p.m. — An arrest was made on the 800 block of Sutton Way on charges of robbery and a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

5:04 a.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported the construction zone across from the fairgrounds has lights and generators running constantly. The caller had already asked them to turn the lights off.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported a male subject with a hammer banging on the door.

12:00 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Road and Meadow View Drive reported that on two separate occasions his neighbor had tried to hit him with her vehicle.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported a family member had shown up on her property after 30 years of being a transient, "staking her claim" on the property. The visitor was on the trust to the property and had legal standing to be there. The caller was advised to contact her attorney.

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported a mountain lion had made a den under her deck and she had made eye contact with it the previous night. She didn't know if the lion was still there.

7:39 p.m. — A caller reported that Canadian Goose season was opening Saturday and that it is an early season. The caller stated there may be shooting near area lakes.

11:02 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported a tree came down and was blocking the roadway.

Saturday

12:09 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a drunk male walking down the highway in his underwear.

7:35 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported he woke up and his vacuum was running. He didn't know how it was turned on.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Harmony Estates and North Bloomfield Road reported a male slumped over the wheel in a vehicle that was partially blocking the roadway.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported his ex-wife broke into his home and stole his video camera. The caller's statement changed several times, and he was uncooperative and intoxicated. The caller said he would look around his property for the missing camera.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a transient subject tampering with an AT&T power box as well as mailboxes. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

5:07 p.m. — A caller from Big Blue Road reported an ongoing issue with a male transient coming onto the caller's property, camping out and leaving trash behind. The caller confronted the subject who seemed unconcerned.

7:28 p.m. — An arrest was made on Penna Way on charges of violating probation.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from Eaglepine Place reported that a woman came onto the caller's property and drove into the caller's vehicle on purpose then left. On callback, the caller said she was yelled at by a subject in the vehicle so she followed the vehicle. The caller said the subject was possibly driving under the influence and hit the vehicle when she realized she was going up someone's driveway.