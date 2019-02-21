Nevada County Police Blotter: Loud partiers throwing snowballs at complainant

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:12 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man had set up camp in the parking lot and was under a sofa, refusing to leave. He was gone when an officer arrived.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Colfax Avenue requested contact regarding fraudulent checks.

11:11 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported finding a meth pipe.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2500 block of Ridge Road reported finding 50 tanks in a storage unit, possibly drug-related and hazardous. They were found to be old propane tanks.

Recommended Stories For You

1:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a drunken woman refusing to leave. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.

2:13 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile selling drugs to other kids.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man in a red coupe trying to lure females. He was gone when an officer arrived.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a man who was making comments that made no sense. He could not be located. At 4:16 p.m., a caller reported the same man was hiding in the bushes. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a truck hit a woman and child. No injuries were reported.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a red Lincoln Navigator. A BOLO was issued.

11:17 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a party with loud music. They threw snowballs at the caller when he asked them to quiet down.

11:41 p.m. — A man was reported to be stuck in an elevator at a business in the 100 block of Bank Street.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

4:44 a.m. — A woman from Pasquale Road reported someone possibly inside her house. She heard a bang and then rattling. She then heard something possibly hit a sliding door and another bang, It was found to have been some baskets that fell down on the stairs.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported a physical fight involving two girls and a boy, who had left the campus. The boy returned and a BOLO was issued for the two girls. They were located at 2:40 p.m.

10:57 a.m. — A woman called from Country Lane to report she had been nearly choked out by someone because she was on that person's property.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Metcalf roads reported a tree into phone lines.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Oro Valley Road reported a man slashed a vehicle's tires with a hunting knife. He was arrested on unknown charges.

12:03 p.m. — A caller reported possible eBay fraud.

1:01 p.m. — A caller reported possible stalking issues after a road rage incident.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from Hutto Road reported tenants who just moved out of a home left a large amount of drugs behind, as well as the remnants of a marijuana grow.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive reported massive noise abuse from a neighbor.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a 7-year-old boy and his friend left with a Yorkie for a short walk 20 minutes earlier and had not returned. At 5:18 p.m., she reported they had been located.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from red Dog and Cedar Springs roads reported an uprooted tree lying on some wires.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from Clivus Drive reported a possible propane tank explosion. Nothing was located.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog and Pasquale roads reported approximately 30 vehicles stuck. More calls were received at 7:19 p.m. and 8:38 p.m. They were plowing the area and would sand when they cleared the snow.

6:55 p.m. — A caller from Mystery Lane reported a very heated argument involving seven people. One caller reported someone being "spun out" and refusing to leave. A woman reportedly punched someone and hit a girl. Two women were arrested on suspicion of battery.

9:30 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic violence assault in Penn Valley. A report was taken.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and East McKnight Way reported a motorcyclist getting on the highway going the wrong way.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Earl Jamison School reported an out-of-control juvenile making threats.

— Liz Kellar