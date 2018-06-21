Nevada County police blotter: Large grow reported on Forest Service land

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a stolen truck.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Litton Drive reported a man looking through dumpsters, who was gone when an officer arrived.

9:18 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man in a car who choked out a dog because it was barking and then threatened to shoot it.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man passed out in a running car. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and several outstanding warrants.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from Lidster Avenue and Hughes Road reported hearing a possible gunshot. It was a transformer.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Silver Springs High School reported the theft of a Nintendo Switch and five video games.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a truck loaded with painting tools.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported vandalism to a windshield.

4:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two dogs locked inside a vehicle. The dogs were to be moved inside. At 6:35 p.m., the caller reported the dogs were still in the car. The dogs were moved.

4:54 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported that he confronted a transient on his property and the man accused him of stealing his dog. The transient threatened to pepper-spray him and then fled into the woods. He could not be located.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported an embezzled vehicle.

8 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man trying to fight people. He was advised against trespassing and left.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a boy was walking his dog and a transient threatened to stab the dog.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a person was joy-riding on a dirt bike again.

9:13 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Lucas Lane reported a man took her tablet. A report was taken.

9:18 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a person was threatening employees. The person was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Holbrooke Way reported a vehicle drag racing up and down the street, running stop signs.

Thursday

4:51 a.m. — A caller from Lloyd and Walsh streets reported a man possibly checking car doors. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

11:27 a.m. — A U.S. Forest Service employee reported stumbling on a large marijuana grow of at least 1,000 plants near the Swamp Angel mine. A man at the site fled into the woods.

2:54 p.m. — A woman from Dolomite Court reported two bears outside that have trapped her in the house and her partner in the garage. The bears are right there when they open the door. She said it is safe to come up there even though it is North San Juan. She doesn't want the deputies to be scared. No bears were located.

7 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive and Foothill Road reported an attempted residential burglary.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from Patricia and Virginia ways reported a possible attempted burglary of a residence by two men.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence and Alexandra ways reported two men trying to break into a residence. They left the scene in a vehicle, possibly with items in the trunk. A report was taken.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported squatter on a property the night before.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported transients being a problem.

— Liz Kellar