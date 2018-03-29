Nevada County Police Blotter: Kid on motorcycle without helmet

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:06 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported her unlocked vehicle was broken into last night.

8:19 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man hiding at the door of the bathroom.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of North Church Street reported a subject was stalking his neighbor.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported stealing items from a store.

Recommended Stories For You

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported getting hit while crossing a crosswalk by a man in a truck who had an open beer in his hand.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a fight between a man and woman, and the man had a knife in his belt.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported their car was broken into last night and multiple items were taken.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported subjects with flashlights looking through vehicles.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:36 a.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported cars parked at a school with people smoking inside.

7:38 a.m. — A caller from Newton and Empress reported a loose pot belly pig in the roadway.

9:09 a.m. — A caller from Lava Cap Mine Road reported a 10-year-old child riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported an assault that occurred two nights previous.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Devonshire Circle reported a loose dog attacked their animals.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported theft of a tool box.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported a subject hit her in the face then fled on foot.

1:56 p.m. — A caller from Leopard Court reported she may have thwarted a home invasion.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Drive reported a stolen bike.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Nugget Lane reported a neighbor was tearing down a fence.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

8:59 a.m. — A caller from New School Road reported being harassed by someone at a cafe.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a man curled up on the right side of the road.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man and a woman fighting in the middle of the street.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a man beat him and called him a child molester.

— Ivan Natividad