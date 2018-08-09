Nevada County police blotter: Juveniles stealing prizes at fair
August 9, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
9:21 a.m. — A woman from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported identity theft after giving her bank account information to a fraudulent loan company.
10:35 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the mountain men who live upstairs from her keep throwing poison on her deck.
12:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man and woman trying to get into a storage container. They were gone when an officer arrived.
12:15 p.m. — A caller from Neal and South Auburn streets reported the theft of license plates.
Recommended Stories For You
5 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a scam caller.
6 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a theft.
11:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a possibly drunken driver in the drive-through yelling at an employee about hot sauce.
Thursday
6:58 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court reported a stolen vehicle.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday
12:58 a.m. — A woman from Goldbug Lane reported a man walked in on her in the shower and grabbed her. He was arrested on suspicion of battery.
7:36 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive and Pleasant Valley Road reported hearing a woman scream and three gunshots.
9:54 a.m. — A man from Banner Lava Cap Rad reported a woman broke into a residence and stole items.
10:06 a.m. — A woman from Carrie Drive reported she had been scammed regarding an allegedly overdue PG&E bill.
11:28 a.m. — A caller from Alta Hill Mine Road reported eggs were thrown through the open window of a residence onto a pool table.
11:31 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a goose with fishing line wrapped around its body.
12:25 p.m. — A caller from Hill Creek Drive reported a scam message.
12:44 p.m. — A caller from Scotten School reported six teens smoking weed in the lower field.
1:42 p.m. — A caller from Welsh Lane reported an IRS scam call.
2:04 p.m. — A caller reported a man had been stabbed at Western Gateway Park. The victim was uncooperative.
2:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported people in a van throwing punches at each other.
4:10 p.m. — Animal Control officers requested assistance with a feral dog that jumped through the open window of a residence on Apple Avenue. It was captured.
4:45 p.m. — A caller from Laurentian Way reported finding the front door open and hearing someone run off. A report was taken.
5:10 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road reported squatters.
5:44 p.m. — Multiple caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a woman sitting on the side of the road all day. She did not want assistance.
6:30 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia and Home Camp roads reported dead goats rotting on a property in the hot sun.
7:40 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines and Lone Pine drives reported a vehicle into a tree.
7:44 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a juvenile assaulting another juvenile.
7:52 p.m. — A caller from Lee Lane reported a vehicle doing doughnuts.
9:37 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a possible fight starting. No one was located.
10:51 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road near Bridgeport reported a burglary to a vehicle.
11:33 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported juveniles stealing prizes from the booths on the midway.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
7:48 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. Another caller reported they were extremely drunk and now lying in a ditch.
Thursday
12:28 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a man in his 70s touching everyone and refusing to leave. He was given a ride to his residence.
8:36 a.m. — Subjects in a physical fight in the 400 block of Broad Street were separated.
— Liz Kellar