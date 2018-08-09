Nevada County police blotter: Juveniles stealing prizes at fair

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:21 a.m. — A woman from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported identity theft after giving her bank account information to a fraudulent loan company.

10:35 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the mountain men who live upstairs from her keep throwing poison on her deck.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Bank Street reported a man and woman trying to get into a storage container. They were gone when an officer arrived.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Neal and South Auburn streets reported the theft of license plates.

5 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a scam caller.

6 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a theft.

11:51 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a possibly drunken driver in the drive-through yelling at an employee about hot sauce.

Thursday

6:58 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Highlands Court reported a stolen vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:58 a.m. — A woman from Goldbug Lane reported a man walked in on her in the shower and grabbed her. He was arrested on suspicion of battery.

7:36 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive and Pleasant Valley Road reported hearing a woman scream and three gunshots.

9:54 a.m. — A man from Banner Lava Cap Rad reported a woman broke into a residence and stole items.

10:06 a.m. — A woman from Carrie Drive reported she had been scammed regarding an allegedly overdue PG&E bill.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Alta Hill Mine Road reported eggs were thrown through the open window of a residence onto a pool table.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported a goose with fishing line wrapped around its body.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from Hill Creek Drive reported a scam message.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from Scotten School reported six teens smoking weed in the lower field.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Welsh Lane reported an IRS scam call.

2:04 p.m. — A caller reported a man had been stabbed at Western Gateway Park. The victim was uncooperative.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported people in a van throwing punches at each other.

4:10 p.m. — Animal Control officers requested assistance with a feral dog that jumped through the open window of a residence on Apple Avenue. It was captured.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Laurentian Way reported finding the front door open and hearing someone run off. A report was taken.

5:10 p.m. — A caller from Champion Road reported squatters.

5:44 p.m. — Multiple caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a woman sitting on the side of the road all day. She did not want assistance.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia and Home Camp roads reported dead goats rotting on a property in the hot sun.

7:40 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines and Lone Pine drives reported a vehicle into a tree.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a juvenile assaulting another juvenile.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from Lee Lane reported a vehicle doing doughnuts.

9:37 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a possible fight starting. No one was located.

10:51 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road near Bridgeport reported a burglary to a vehicle.

11:33 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported juveniles stealing prizes from the booths on the midway.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

7:48 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. Another caller reported they were extremely drunk and now lying in a ditch.

Thursday

12:28 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a man in his 70s touching everyone and refusing to leave. He was given a ride to his residence.

8:36 a.m. — Subjects in a physical fight in the 400 block of Broad Street were separated.

— Liz Kellar