Nevada County police blotter: Jury duty, son in jail phone scams reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:23 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight with the parties currently separated.

10:48 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian and left the scene. No medical attention was needed.

Friday

7:33 a.m. — A caller from Hughes and Ridge roads reported a man and a woman looking into vehicles. They could not be located.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a burglary to a vehicle.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Manor Drive reported finding an illegal firework on the Litton Trail.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a person stole a six-pack of beer. One person was cited for having an open container and a man was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

3 p.m. — A caller reported a theft.

3:27 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported finding drugs.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men in a physical fight. No charges were requested and the situation was mediated.

8:04 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile was carded with a fake ID and was denied alcohol. He then went to a gas station on East Main Street and bought alcohol without being carded.

Saturday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported a man was in the back yard, opened a tool shed and then walked into a residence through an unlocked back door. Nothing appeared to be missing.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Neal streets reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian. A report was taken.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported panhandlers, who were cited.

2:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a man grabbed tobacco and fled in a vehicle.

4:43 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenwood Road reported a meth overdose. A person was taken to the hospital.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man stole a pair of jeans.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a person using heroin in the changing room. The person was not located and the evidence was collected for destruction.

8:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported shoplifting. The property was returned and the suspect was cited.

Sunday

1:30 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter. A girl was cited and released.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

9:07 p.m. — A caller from Green Valley Road and Inverness Way reported a man looking through a window, possibly trying to see a girl showering. A report was taken.

Friday

8:13 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a theft from a mailbox and check forgery.

9:13 a.m. — A man at the hospital reported his narcotics had been stolen.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Empire Mine State Park reported a man with dementia was missing. He was located at Union Hill School.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road reported fraudulent checks.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Bernardine Court reported the theft of a package.

12:13 p.m. — A woman from Rocker Road reported a caller told her he was from the Sheriff's Office and needed to pay a fine for missing jury duty. She paid $1,400 before realizing it was a scam.

12:13 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported a woman trying to break into a gatehouse. A report was taken.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from Eagle Circle reported a caller claimed to be an attorney who needed $15,000 to get the caller's son released from jail.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported finding a bag of butane cans and needles.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported identity theft.

Saturday

5:43 a.m. — A man from Hummingbird Drive reported hearing a gunshot, and now his cat that acts like a dog is growling.

3:35 p.m. — A caller from Digger Pines Circle reported a burglary to multiple sheds on a property. Multiple bicycles and tools were taken, as well as a motorcycle.

3:49 p.m. — A man from Derby Way reported a dog going after his livestock. A different caller reported a man with a gun trying to shoot a dog. The dog owners agreed to contain the dog indoors.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported a pit bull attacked a sheep, tearing off a horn and breaking its leg. A report was taken.

5:57 p.m. — A woman from Dog Bar Road reported a bat in her bedroom. She made multiple calls, stating this was an emergency.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported a man living in a tent who was walking around with a gun, saying he was looking for kids who threw rocks at his tent. The weapon was determined to be a BB gun and the man was advised against trespassing.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive reported someone setting off fireworks. Nothing was located.

— Liz Kellar