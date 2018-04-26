Nevada County Police Blotter: Jewel thief caught on video

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

11:07 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a jewelry theft that had occurred the day before. The caller said he had video of the incident.

11:40 a.m. — A suspect was arrested in the police department lobby on charges of threatening to commit a crime and concealed carry of a dirk or dagger.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from the 1600 block of East Main Street reported a person had been laying on the embankment for the last hour or so. The caller said the person was laying next to a bench but hadn't moved very much.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a dog in distress in a hot vehicle.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported suspicious people had been going in and out of the business and were hanging around a car in the parking lot with its trunk open.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a customer having trouble staying conscious.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Northstar Place reported a vehicle had run into the deck on the property and was now stuck.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Upper Slate Creek Road reported that her mother-in-law had just thrown a drink on her and put her hands on her.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Cherry Lane reported two people entering his property. Someone was yelling at them. The caller could also see flashlights in the area outside.

10:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported his neighbor was letting her kids run around loose in the apartment above and they were keeping him up.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

4:46 p.m. — A caller from Miners Way reported she had heard 10 gunshots coming from a nearby residence the day before. She said she hadn't heard anything from the residence since then, which was unusual.

6:46 p.m — A caller from Penny Court reported a drunk neighbor parked in her driveway. She said the neighbor was smoking a cigarette and had no intentions of leaving.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from Tiger Tail Road reported a drunk neighbor screaming at the caller and her dogs.

8:41 p.m. — A caller from Stagecoach Way reported many lights and people at the NID reservoir on his property. The caller was concerned it could be a fire hazard.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from School Street reported a disturbance with a neighbor and an unknown male yelling "I am going to kill you and stab you in the neck."

10:19 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a stolen golf cart.

11:28 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way reported an assault had occurred with a cooler.

Nevada City Police Department

2:56 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported the theft of a purse the day before.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported he had high centered in his vehicle.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of North Pine Street reported they had just got home from work and their vehicle was gone.

7:53 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Park Avenue reported items stolen from their vehicle. The drivers seat had also been moved back.

— Jennifer Nobles