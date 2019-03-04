Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘Incredibly huge’ suspect in bar fight

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:34 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a possible drug deal.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Berryman Street reported a residential fire. The fire department responded.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of cameras.

Monday

12:45 a.m. — Several callers from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported yelling, stomping and commotion. An overdose was reported.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

9:17 a.m. — A caller from Niels Meade Drive reported several transient camps, dogs and marijuana grows in the area. No grows were observed.

11:31 a.m. — A man reported having been assaulted last night. He did not want to press charges, he wanted to retrieve some music equipment.

1:16 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica and Evening Star drives reported a storage unit had been pried open and approximately 10 rifles were stolen. A report was taken.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way and North Sazerac Lane reported a fox acting strangely, salivating slightly and with cloudy eyes.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Saint Andrews Drive reported an elderly man who was moving into a care facility gave him shotgun shells and M-110 firecrackers, and requested pickup of the items.

4:23 p.m. — A caller reported a theft from Meadow Way.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a vehicle hit a tree and went into a ditch.

Saturday

10:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported four people possibly tweaking, trying to fill up plastic bottles at the gas pumps, and rummaging through garbage.

11:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Broad Street reported a physical fight. One suspect was described as incredibly huge. They were pushing each other and one had a knife. They then ran up the street. No one wanted to press charges.

Sunday

2:16 a.m. — A caller from Mine Rock Road and Searls Avenue reported a vehicle driving at high speed. A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and reckless driving.

— Liz Kellar