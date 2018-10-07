Nevada County Police Blotter: Hotboxing occupants of van unable to drive

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:40 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man refusing to leave a residence. A man was now passed out in a vehicle that was running and blocking people in. The vehicle's license plate had been altered and was found to be expired. A man was taken to the hospital and cited on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ventana Sierra Drive reported a theft from a vehicle.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a person having a temper tantrum in the ER.

12:36 p.m. — A woman from Rockwood Drive reported a neighbor looking in her windows.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Blight Road reported roosters.

2:21 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Green Mountain Loop reported a 1-year-old accidentally drank bleach. She was transferred to Poison Control. The child was OK and did not need medical attention.

4:44 p.m. — A caller reported an online fraud.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman yelling at people for cigarettes. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported finding a loaded gun on the ground.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man and a woman possibly stealing items from a store.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a neighbor threw garbage in the doorway. The neighbor was upset about children slamming the door constantly. At 7:07 p.m., the caller reported that now the neighbor was yelling about having called law enforcement. Information about restraining orders was provided.

7:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a 16-year-old boy was upset over his Xbox being taken away and caused damage to the apartment. He was cited.

Saturday

12:58 a.m. — A man from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported he just woke up in a field with his pockets empty and broken ribs. He did not know his name or address. He could not be reached on call-back.

4:20 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a loud party that had been going on all night long.

6:10 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a woman was assaulted and had broken ribs. She did not want to speak to officers and did not appear injured.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman shoplifted a bag of food and alcohol.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man shoplifted a cart full of groceries, which was recovered.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported the theft of a cell phone.

2:46 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a person throwing rocks at cars.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported people screaming, teens smoking and "all the crazies are out." No crazies were located.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Horizon Circle reported a man who smelled like alcohol going door to door trying to sell paint by numbers kits.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a very intoxicated man trying to fight people. Several callers reported he assaulted them. He was arrested on suspicion of battery, being drunk in public and using offensive words in public.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported finding a baggie of black stuff. A report was taken.

9:53 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a suspicious van with two men inside. Three were contacted and had been "hotboxing" while using wi-fi from the business. They all were under the influence and unable to drive, and left in a taxi.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

6:42 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a vehicle running with the driver side door open and a man passed out inside. It could not be located.

8:01 a.m. — A caller from Prospector Drive and Rough and Ready Road reported mail theft.

8:18 a.m. — A caller from Carrington Lane reported a stray peacock.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported damage to property and stolen items.

10:45 a.m. — A man from Flying T Road reported the theft of a dog.

11:22 a.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on Mystery Lane for emaciated horses, three dogs and a reptile.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from frontier Lane reported a residence and a trailer had been broken into.

1:21 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on River Ranch Road for a horse that was skin and bones.

2:30 p.m. — A caller requested a welfare check on parrots at a residence on Robinson Road, where a person had strangled a parrot. There also was a Chihuahua the suspect tried to kill by throwing it against a wall.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Nishinam Gulch Road reported the theft of a tractor.

4:05 p.m. — A caller from Buttermilk Bend Road reported the theft of a cargo trailer and other items.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Cherokee Street reported a woman had been going crazy and jumped on a vehicle, then fell off and possible dislocated her shoulder. She was taken to the hospital and a report was to be filed with the DA.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Ironclad Road reported a woman claiming to be from the Census Bureau trespassed and demanded names and birthdates for the people on the property.

7:33 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a friend's Facebook account got hacked and asked the caller for money. The caller had provided a credit card number.

7:42 p.m. — A man from Indian Springs Road reported a woman attacked him, jumped on him, scratched him and ripped his shirt. He said she was intoxicated, had driven with children and got into a vehicle accident that damaged her vehicle. She called to report he had forcibly taken her car keys. They were separated and a report was taken.

Saturday

8:07 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported finding possible stolen packages. Another caller from St. Ledger Forest reported finding packages and mail all over the road.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Cone Tree Trail reported finding his garage door and vehicle door open.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Sontag Road reported hearing yelling and then gunfire. A man was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a firearm and violating probation.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a highly intoxicated person in a golf cart getting combative. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

9:12 p.m. — A caller from John Born Road reported two people spray-painting the road, who could not be located.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from North Day Road reported hearing gunshots.

— Liz Kellar