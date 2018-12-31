Nevada County police blotter: Gun threat, punch just a ‘drunk misunderstandment’

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:33 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported that a man hit a woman in the arm. A report was taken.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Old Tunnel Road reported vehicles had been broken into overnight.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a hit and run.

12:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a child yelling "Please no!" It was children playing with shaving cream.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man taking photos of children and giving them candy. He said he told the kids to stop riding their bikes in the hallway and was handing out candy that was left in the laundry room so they wouldn't leave a mess. He was advised to contact management if there was a problem and to stop giving kids candy.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported the theft of a wallet.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported panhandlers.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person stole a bottle of Fireball whiskey.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported someone knocking on the window. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:19 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported someone knocked on the door with a shotgun in their hands. A man was located and searched and did not have a weapon.

Monday

12:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported two men smashing each other's heads into the pavement. Neither wanted to press charges.

1:15 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a person refusing to leave a business and stealing.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

5:37 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Ridge and Curry drives reported two men prowling through people's yards. They could not be located.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Hill Place reported vandalism to a residence.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Marilyn Court reported a sick raccoon that appeared to be drunk on mushrooms.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a man had been drinking and drove away with a child who was not secured in the vehicle. A report was taken.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a horse stuck in a cattle grate.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Pammy Way reported hearing gunshots.

11:36 p.m. — A caller from Adam Avenue reported that a man stuck a gun in another person's face and then punched someone else in the face. No one wanted to press charges, it was a "drunk misunderstandment."

Nevada City Police Department

Saturday

1:41 a.m. — A man was arrested in the 200 block of Broad Street on suspicion of driving under the influence.

2:06 a.m. — A man was arrested in the 600 block of Searls Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence.

10:27 p.m. — A woman from the 700 block of Nevada Street was arrested on suspicion of annoying 911.

Sunday

5:22 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Commercial Street reported a man and a woman throwing cans and in a physical fight.

— Liz Kellar