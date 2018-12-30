Nevada County police blotter: Grass Valley resident ‘swatted’

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

1:34 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported transients at the bus stop.

3:07 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported that a woman was in a business lobby, saying she'd been attacked, and yelling for someone to call authorities.

4:11 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a large group of transients doing drugs.

4:57 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Stacey Lane said he had adult and child hostages and explosives. The caller said he needed a white van with no GPS, and said only one firefighter should respond. He added that he'd kill hostages if police arrived. Police said a Stacey Lane resident was "swatted" and called the report a hoax.

Recommended Stories For You

6:02 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a cell phone stolen from a locked vehicle.

7:06 p.m. — A caller at East Empire and South Auburn streets reported that he was slapped by someone. That person then kicked a dent in the caller's vehicle.

10:35 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Race Street reported that a family friend stole a gun and hover board.

Friday

10:38 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Richardson Street reported that her roommate tried to kiss her several days ago. The roommate refused to leave and wouldn't pay rent.

11:53 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a woman and child panhandling.

12:02 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Annex Avenue reported that someone tried to break into their home early that day.

2:08 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported that someone stole items from her vehicle overnight.

3:11 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported some people in a parked vehicle were nodding off and not "with it." Officers arrived and arrested three men on drug charges.

4:22 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported multiple panhandlers.

5:37 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that a camp remained in the area. The caller said the camper has been told twice to leave and refused to go.

Saturday

10:15 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported mail theft.

11:49 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a panhandler near the bus shelter.

4:33 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported that a man continues to panhandle on business property.

10:14 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Maryland Drive reported that her brother pushed her to the floor and slapped her 3-year-old nephew. Officers arrived and arrested a man.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

9:26 a.m. — A caller on McCourtney Road, near Wells Drive, reported a missing stallion. The horse is described as being reddish/chestnut colored.

12:24 p.m. — A caller on Shadow Pines Drive, near Limerick Lane, reported someone outside a home pounding on doors and windows in a possible attempt to get inside.

3:01 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road, near Amber Court, reported people camping in the area and harassing customers.

7:38 p.m. — A caller on Pepperwood Drive, near Knobcone Drive, reported someone rattling the front door in a possible attempt to get inside. The caller locked herself in the bathroom with her German shepherd. The suspect sped away from the area after Lake Wildwood security arrived.

7:45 p.m. — A caller on Barlow Court, near Lower Colfax Road, repeatedly called dispatchers in both Placer and Nevada counties and used vulgar and explicit language. The caller, who sounded like he'd been drinking alcohol, screamed about a child being kidnapped. At one point the caller said "I dare someone come out here."

10:26 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Westhill Road, reported a naked man lying in the road screaming for help.

Saturday

12:15 p.m. — A caller at Combie Road and Highway 49 reported that someone entered a business, went to the office and stole about $3,500.

9:20 p.m. — A caller at Carrington Lane, near Allison Ranch Road, reported possible trespassers at a vacant property. The caller said a generator was running at the property.

11:06 p.m. — A caller on Cole Road, near Stanton Road, reported someone shining a flashlight into a building's windows.

— Alan Riquelmy