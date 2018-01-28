Nevada County Police Blotter: Girlfriend tears up house, goes outside naked

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:54 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Bank Street reported that he'd ejected a man from the business several times. The man then began chasing vehicles outside.

11:19 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported that someone broke inside a vehicle, taking several items.

5:08 p.m. — A caller at South Auburn and East Empire streets reported a man asked her for directions and then requested she perform a lewd act.

6:25 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of North Church Street reported that someone broke into his boat and stole his tackle.

Saturday

2:08 a.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman who tried to steal a large amount of food. The attempt failed, but the woman remained in the area.

8:05 a.m. — Authorities contacted a caller, who'd previously reported a man playing drums in the 100 block of West McKnight Way. The caller was angry that police allowed the man to play, arguing the drummer was panhandling. The caller refused to stop shouting profanities and authorities ended the call.

11:41 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man who was making employees uncomfortable and refusing to leave a business. The man was then escorted from the scene.

2:52 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Race Street reported a dispute in a nearby transient camp. The caller heard screaming. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

7:37 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South School Street reported that someone broke into her sister's vehicle and took a purse.

8 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that a man ran outside a business with a box of laundry detergent.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

10:14 a.m. — A caller on Brannon Court, near Newtown Road, reported that someone defrauded him by cashing checks in his name.

10:31 a.m. — A caller on Lasso Loop, near Willow Lane, reported that her residence was burglarized. Someone went through some drawers and moved a shotgun to another spot in the home.

11:28 a.m. — A caller on Lower Colfax Road, near Rhoda Road, reported that her bank contacted her and said someone defrauded her by cashing checks in her name.

1:57 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road, near Wolf Road, reported that a man walked into a business and punched an employee.

7:53 p.m. — A caller on Oh Wah Ree Place, near Sagebrush Terrace, reported that his girlfriend was "tearing up" the house. She was outside and naked at the time. Authorities arrived and made an arrest.

Saturday

2:28 a.m. — A caller on Magnolia Road, near Kingston Lane, reported bail bond fraud. He gave $1,500 in cash to a man who claimed to be a bondsman, but then couldn't contact him.

5:08 p.m. — A caller on Forest Springs Drive, near Stone Arch Drive, reported the theft of medication from a mailbox.

— Alan Riquelmy