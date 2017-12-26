Nevada County police blotter: Girl punches mom over Christmas presents

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:35 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported a mailbox had been broken into.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man had been asked to leave three times, but refused and just urinated on the stairway. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a business had been broken into last night.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported people smoking marijuana and drinking inside the park. No one smoking or drinking was located, and those inside the park cleaned up and were advised the park closes at sunset.

8:05 p.m. — A man called from a liquor store in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway to report his girlfriend just ran over his foot. She was cited on suspicion of driving without a license.

9:56 p.m. — A woman from Rockwood Lane reported a man sitting on a trash can told her there was a mountain lion in the area and she wanted an area check. No mountain lion was found and the man agreed to move on.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a drunk driver; he was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and on multiple warrants.

Tuesday

2:40 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man assaulted her and took her phone; he was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

6:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Pleasant Street reported the theft of a wallet, headphones and a purse out of one unlocked vehicle, and items including sunglasses and a wallet, as well as hunting and fishing licenses, out of a second vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

2:58 a.m. — A man from Lasso Loop reported he was assaulted by an escaped felon from a work release program in Tennessee. He reported the man broke his finger and that he sought medical attention.

8:42 a.m. — A woman from Vista Avenue reported her 12-year-old daughter physically attacked her over Christmas presents, yanking her hair and punching her in the face. The parties were separated and the woman did not need medical attention.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported nine people involved in a physical fight, with a man, a woman and a 1-month-old child reportedly injured. Suspects reportedly stepped on two children and strangled a woman. A report was taken and a case would be filed.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Marjon Drive and Deer Creek Lane reported a person looking into houses and mailboxes, who could not be located.

1:25 p.m. — A woman from North Bloomfield Road reported losing items, then said she did not want to report anything, she was just worried and wanted to call for no reason.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Mustang Valley Place reported someone poked holes in the outside of a trailer.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a burglary.

2:46 p.m. — A woman from Cedar Ridge was at the ER reporting an assault that resulted in a right hand injury; she did not want to press charges.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from China Close reported gunshots all day long.

6:36 p.m. — Multiple callers from Highway 20 and Sky Pines Ridge Road reported a man stumbling in the middle of the road; the CHP was handling.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from Oh Wah Ree Place reported a woman with a history of mental illness walked off into the woods at 9 a.m. and had not been located. She was found just before midnight and taken to the hospital.

9:20 p.m. — A caller from Sutter Way reported a drunken man was throwing presents and broke a door. No charges were requested.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:17 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Commercial Street reported a person wearing a hat knocked his keys out of his hand and stole his vehicle. He called back to report the vehicle has been returned.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a theft.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Nimrod Street reported a creepy-looking man acting weirdly and glaring at people.

6:26 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Broad Street reported she was assaulted at 2 a.m.

Friday

9:46 a.m. — A caller from North Pine and Washington streets reported a person was bitten by a dog that jumped over a fence.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Broad Street reported a theft.

Saturday

5:09 p.m. — A man from the 800 block of Zion Street reported his vehicle had been vandalized.

Monday

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of B Street reported a residential burglary.

— Liz Kellar