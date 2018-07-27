Nevada County police blotter: Girl injured in fight involving 30 juveniles

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:55 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man shoplifted a bottle of Bacardi rum.

8:03 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported the theft of a revolver and other items from a residence.

8:34 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported two men shoplifted from a store.

8:44 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported someone vandalized the top of a convertible by gashing it.

11:21 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported the theft of a suitcase that contained a laptop.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim. The victim said it was a drug deal gone bad and that he lost a boxing match. He would not identity the suspect.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a man walked up to a camp counselor and hit him in the face. The suspect was located and placed on a mental health hold.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported an attempted burglary.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Crown Point Circle reported a box truck was broken into.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported a transient camp. A person was removing items and moving on.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man looking into cars.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Litton Drive reported the theft of $80, a charger and sunglasses from an unlocked vehicle.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man and woman shoplifted alcohol.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man looking into cars.

8:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a physical fight involving 30 juveniles, and an injured girl. Most were fleeing the scene. At 8:24 p.m., a caller reported a group of 15 juveniles hiding om Henderson Street, but they could not be located. At 12:08 a.m. Friday, a 19-year-old woman sought treatment at the hospital for injuries sustained in the fight.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

12:52 a.m. — A man from South Ponderosa Way reported a caretaker shot a gun at him, firing two rounds at his truck and by his foot. The suspect reportedly was on meth, and there was a marijuana grow on the property. A man was arrested on suspicion of recklessly discharging a firearm.

2:50 a.m. — A caller reported a man Facetimed that he had been stabbed on Walker Drive and his phone was stolen after he confronted two people shooting up, but he did not need medical attention. A report was taken.

5:24 a.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported someone possibly kicked down a fence.

9:17 a.m. — A caller from Aha Loop reported an ongoing problem with trespassers.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported having been bitten by a Chihuahua.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported the theft of a red chair.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Sugar Pine Court reported loose dogs hunting the caller's cats.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported a woman kicked in a door.

12:49 p.m. — A woman from Jitney Lane reported receiving a Social Security scam call claiming there was an arrest warrant out for her.

12:57 p.m. — A caller reported finding her stolen vehicle on Rocky Rhodes Place.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from lake Spaulding reported a boat hit a rock and was stuck on the lake.

1:18 p.m. — A woman from Orion Way reported receiving a scam call from someone claiming to be from Social Security, needing to change her number due to a crime in Texas.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Strawberry Circle reported a deer with Christmas lights around its antlers.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a couple stole plants and other items.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported a dozen vehicles parked in a no-parking area.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from Dogwood Road reported a residential burglary.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Charles Drive reported the theft of a vintage paint sign.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a chain across the driveway had been cut and a trailer left there.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a man drinking beer and dancing in a vehicle.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported three to five people involved in a physical fight, who are under the influence of controlled substances. One person threw a rock through a truck windshield and hit someone with a stick. A man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Bissell Place reported a juvenile assaulted another juvenile. The suspect was cited on unknown charges.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported the attempted theft of a kitten. The suspect might just have been trying to pet it.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and the South Yuba River bridge reported five people, four of whom were minors, under the bridge drinking alcohol, smoking and partially nude. They were gone when a deputy arrived.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

8:54 a.m. — A woman reported having been racially profiled by being asked for ID even though she was not drinking at a bar in the 200 block of Commercial Street.

11:01 a.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported two men trespassing and tearing up a creek bank.

7:16 p.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported a person with a machete, who could not be located.

8:09 p.m. — A person was sleeping in someone else's vehicle in the 700 block of Zion Street.

— Liz Kellar