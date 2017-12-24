Nevada County police blotter: Gang of teens reported driving up and down street like Mario Andretti

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man beating up a woman in a vehicle and trying to take her purse. The situation was mediated.

11:31 a.m. — A woman from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a man in a truck backed into her vehicle; he reported she was banging her car door into his truck. A report was taken.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a vehicle.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from South Church and Neal streets reported an assault; the parties worked out their issues.

Recommended Stories For You

3:22 p.m. — A caller accidentally called 911 after telling another person that Siri would call 911 if you say "Hey Siri call 911;" the caller didn't realize the phone was listening.

3:54 p.m. — A theft was reported at Cornish Christmas.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man had been caught sleeping in people's cars; he reportedly entered an unlocked vehicle and damaged Christmas presents. He could not be located.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Green Mountain Loop reported a prank call with someone threatening to take his drivers license.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a taxi customer who could not pay; a woman was arrested on suspicion of defrauding a business and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Pleasant Street reported a gang of teens driving like Mario Andretti up and down the street.

Saturday

1:49 a.m. — A caller from Richardson and North Auburn streets reported a vehicle hit a power pole; a man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and on a suspended license.

7:51 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported the door to a business was "popped" off.

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Hughes and Ridge roads reported finding mail thrown all around the trail, some of which had been opened.

9:40 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two men just took a shopping cart; they agreed to take it back.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a drunken woman at the gas pump; she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a verbal argument involving a man and a woman. The woman had hit her head against a pole and knocked herself out but now was up and shouting; they left in a truck and could not be located.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Alta Street reported a possible drunk driver swerving and hitting things. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

9:43 p.m. — A woman on Ophir Street reported that someone might be in her vehicle with her, and said she had not been drinking or doing drugs; no one was inside the vehicle with her.

Sunday

6:33 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Vistamont Drive reported a vehicle was broken into and items stolen.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

2:10 a.m. — A woman on Kingston Lane reported hearing people talk about how they are going to hurt her and wanted a deputy to sit in a patrol vehicle and wait for the voices to start. When asked why she is never available for contact, she said that normally she just falls asleep after she calls in.

5:59 a.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing Road reported a man on private property with no idea where he is or how he got there, demanding a place to lie down. He subsequently was arrested on Flume Street on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

6:21 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive and John Bauer Avenue reported vandalism to a group mailbox.

9:23 a.m. — A caller from Towle Lane reported receiving a counterfeit check for items he was trying to sell on Craigslist.

10:37 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a woman stole a package off a porch and left in a brown sedan.

12:32 p.m. — A woman on Greenhorn Road reported hearing a pig screaming for a long time; she also heard voices that told her they heard it too.

1:42 p.m. — A caller reported a person who had not been out of bed for the last three days and might have been drunk the whole time.

1:54 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence Way reported children had been running up to the residence, ringing the doorbell and running away.

3:13 p.m. — A caller from Quaker Ridge Court reported hearing gunshots from a property that should be vacant; a stolen vehicle was recovered and a report taken.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Brandt Lane reported a fraud.

4:31 p.m. — A woman from Squirrel Creek Road reported a girl had been assaulted on a bus; no injuries were reported.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from Running M Drive and Highway 49 reported mailboxes had been broken into.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from Puon Road reported the theft of a generator.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from Taylor Crossing Road reported a dog stuck in a gravel pit; two dogs were taken to the animal shelter.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from Fawn Hill Drive reported a juvenile party at a vacant house with about 200 juveniles in total; the house reportedly was completely ransacked with broken lights and beer everywhere. A report was taken. At 9:44 p.m. Saturday, a man reported he had been assaulted at the party the night before.

Saturday

12:17 a.m. — A caller from Ball Road reported seven vehicles blocking the road with people possibly partying; the party was dispersed.

4 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported a man hallucinating and hearing voices, who was drunk and breaking items. He was gone when a deputy arrived.

7:19 a.m. — A caller from Alta Street and Ridge Road reported two girls and a boy walking on the road and checking mailboxes; they could not be located.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported the theft of a 9-gallon propane tank.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from Hacienda Drive reported a vehicle theft.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported receiving a fraudulent check.

12:11 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported someone broke through a gate and might be camped in the area.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the North San Juan community center reported a burglary and vandalism.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from Aurora Close reported a woman kicked a vehicle and a man.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a group mailbox had been broken into and mail was missing.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Rough and Ready Highway reported drunken bikers were yelling at the caller about speeding.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported vandalism to a vehicle.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Independence Trail reported a burglary to a vehicle with a purse taken.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from Swallow Way reported a man hit another man; he was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

11:29 p.m. — A caller from Little Deer Drive reported a physical fight involving a woman who had been locked out of the house; no charges were desired.

— Liz Kellar