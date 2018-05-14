Nevada County police blotter: Free box of marijuana reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:06 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a registration sticker.

1:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling and screaming and scaring people. He agreed to do his screaming elsewhere.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a woman walked up to his vehicle and flashed him. He was concerned about her well-bring. She could not be located.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man grabbed an employee's butt. It might be the same person who did this a few months ago.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a dumpster fire.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

3:08 a.m. — A caller from King Way reported a trespasser.

7:21 a.m. — A caller from Flume Street reported a burglary to a business with the theft of items including a battery-powered blower and tree pruner.

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported an abandoned vehicle had been pushed further off the road, damaging a fence. The owner was arranging a tow.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from San Francisco and Flume streets reported squatters camping on vacant land, with garbage piling up and a lot of drug activity.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Ranch Road reported a panhandler playing the guitar and refusing to leave. He was moving on.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive reported a child was assaulted by another child.

7:10 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported finding meth pipes and other paraphernalia inside a residence.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

8:30 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Helling Way reported people camping in an RV. A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

9:26 a.m. — A man from the 400 block of Spring Street reported an email scam.

9:53 a.m. — Multiple callers from the 600 block of Coyote Street reported a rabid fox foaming at the mouth and having seizures.

6:04 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Gethsemane Street reported a man pushed her and then left. A report was taken.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Argall Way reported a dreadlocked man kept going in and out of the store without buying anything. When he was confronted he said, "I'm looking for white women," and grabbed the employee's arm before leaving. He was admonished.

9:30 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Gold Flat Road reported a man and a woman in a physical fight.

10:35 p.m. — A woman reported her vehicle had been stolen from near the post office. It was located.

Saturday

1:02 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported a woman banging on windows, trying to break them. She left and no charges were requested.

Sunday

12:42 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported people digging in the trash.

1:45 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported people punching windows. One man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and being drunk in public and a second man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

10:13 p.m. — A caller from West Broad and Spring streets reported a cardboard box that says free on the side and is full of marijuana. It was collected for destruction.

— Liz Kellar