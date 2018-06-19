Nevada County police blotter: Fraud via cryptocurrency platform reported
June 19, 2018
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
7:44 a.m. — A caller from Cook Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported finding several pieces of opened mail.
9:12 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported two men in a physical fight, with one trying to pepper-spray the other.
10:50 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a man throwing rocks and screaming.
11:51 a.m. — A caller from Clydesdale Road reported a trespasser on June 15.
12:29 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley and Blackledge roads reported a man touching himself.
12:43 p.m. — A caller from Tyler-Foote Crossing and Purdon roads reported vandalism.
4:11 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road reported online fraud and theft with transfers of more than $10,000 to a cryptocurrency platform. The caller was referred to the FBI.
4:18 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported finding ammunition.
6:20 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road and John Muir Lane reported a power line in the roadway.
8:38 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported trespassers.
9:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and La Barr Meadows Road reported a man jumping into traffic and attacking vehicles.
11:52 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Hope Street reported a drunken man wearing all black, stumbling into the roadway. He could not be located.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
1:57 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat and Ridge roads reported a three-vehicle collision with unknown injuries.
— Liz Kellar
