Nevada County Police Blotter: Four goats trying to headbutt caller’s niece

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Springhill Drive reported children screaming hysterically. The caller said the adults with them looked pretty sketchy. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man was drinking and shouting/flailing in the parking lot.

12:06 p.m. — A person in the Grass Valley Police Department lobby reported someone was in her house again last night and left via the person's back window.

2:38 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block block of Plaza Drive reported two men appeared to be involved in a drug transaction.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two or three "crackheads" passing what appeared to be drugs around at a picnic table. Officers met two of them, finding no drugs or smoking. They were advised of Grass Valley's ordinance regarding smoking downtown.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a suspicious person with a head injury and drinking alcohol in public.

8:09 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a fight between roommates. One roommate threatened the caller and threatened to kill his dog. The situation was mediated.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her boyfriend was under the influence and locked her out of an apartment. The caller then said he had unlocked the door but the apartment was trashed. An arrest was made on charges of a parole violation.

Thursday

4:52 a.m. — A person was stopped near the intersection of Mill Street and Bank Street. A person was arrested on charges of bringing alcohol and drugs into jail, shoplifting, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

7:39 a.m. — A caller fro Sierra Drive reported a man pulled up in a vehicle with a dirt bike in the back. the man exited the truck and walked around the caller's residence. The caller said the caller's boyfriend went to confront the man and was told he was looking for twine. The man then sped away.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from Carriage Road reported a black cow with a white face wandered onto her property the previous day. The caller had the cow contained and hadn't been able to contact the owner.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Blue Horizon Court reported neighbor's four goats in his pasture attempting to headbutt his niece and his horse. The caller called back and said the owner picked them up and no response was needed.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Ridge Drive reported theft of an oxygen tank/equipment from an unlocked vehicle.

5:36 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported a suspicious man who approached her vehicle saying he needed his vehicle jumped. When the caller said she wasn't comfortable doing it the man became irate and started swearing at her. Officers were unable to locate the man.

— Ross Maak