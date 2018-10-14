Nevada County Police blotter: Flyer advertises meth, LSD sales

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:32 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a tackle box stolen overnight from a truck.

12:15 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Main Street reported a student had eaten an edible. Other students were selling or giving them away. Medics were requested.

12:21 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man in a wheelchair panhandling.

1:42 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a family begging.

3:52 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of North Church Street reported five people stabbing her vehicle tires with an unknown object. They also began banging on the caller's windows and yelling at her.

4:49 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Conaway Avenue reported someone being beaten to death. The caller said he had "a few beers under his belt," but could see the suspects.

Saturday

10:51 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man in a business staring at an employee. Women have complained to the caller in the past about being followed by the man on Mill Street.

1:26 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported three men allowing a pit bull to run free in a parking lot. The men became hostile when the caller confronted them.

7:01 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a man looking into house windows.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

12:35 a.m. — A caller on Little Valley Road reported people yelling and screaming as loud music played. The caller said the suspects were drinking and playing video games.

1:05 a.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near Highway 20, reported an unwanted person returned to the area and was standing at the front door. The person was "messing" with trash cans, doors and mats.

6:37 a.m. — A caller on East Brookview Drive, near Rose Court, reported two people were sleeping in a vehicle. They were throwing trash and using drugs.

7:43 a.m. — A caller at Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported people prying open a hydrant. The suspects were in a white pickup towing a water tank.

9:53 a.m. — A caller at Greenwood Memorial Gardens reported that suspects have been tampering with his son's grave site since 2013. They take flags and other items from the site and place them on their own families' graves.

11:20 a.m. — A caller in North San Juan reported that a firearm stolen from her 15 years ago was returned.

2 p.m. — A caller on Cole Road, near Wolf Road, reported that a family member had stolen $43,000 from her.

2:56 p.m. — A caller on Killarney Lane, near Casa Loma Drive, reported that some people arrived at her property claiming they were looking for a winery. They had to pry open a gate to enter.

4:28 p.m. — A caller on Minnow Way, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported that a woman pointed a rifle at him as he hiked on her property. The woman previously told him not to hike on her land, but the caller ignored her warning and hiked there.

Saturday

10:06 a.m. — A caller at Greenhorn and Hogan Hill roads reported a man on a bicycle searching mailboxes.

4:43 p.m. — A caller at Greenhorn Road, near Pine Peak Road, reported a flyer in the area advertising methamphetamine and LSD sales. The flyer listed names and a purchase location. The caller said it could be retaliation.

4:59 p.m. — A caller on Lake Wildwood Drive, near Forest Park Circle, reported that her children told her a neighbor threatened to shoot the kids.

11:26 p.m. — A caller on Banner Lava Cap Road, near Four Wheel Drive, reported that locks have been torn from two sheds. The caller also said food and water were found in his vehicles, indicating someone may have been staying in them.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:22 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Bridge Street reported a man rolling a marijuana cigarette.

7:32 p.m. — A caller at South Pine and Broad streets reported a woman in dark clothing walking in the path of traffic. When the caller spoke to the woman, she was yelled at.

11:51 p.m. — A caller at North Pine and Broad streets reported a man yelling at people.

— Alan Riquelmy