Nevada County Police blotter: False report of woman with gun

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

11:03 a.m. — A caller reported a possible employment scam.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported ongoing vandalism.

12:04 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and East Berryhill Drive reported road rage, which appeared to have been mutual.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and South Auburn Street reported a person in a truck doing whip-its.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a drunken man passed out in a driveway. He was taken to the hospital.

2:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported finding a gun in the driveway.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a person was attacked by a business employee the night before.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported possible vandalism to a windshield.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported the smell of death in a wooded area. Nothing was located.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Mill Street reported the theft of $20,000 from a bank account.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man refusing to leave a bathroom. He was advised to leave and not return to the business.

10:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported two men in a physical fight. They were gone when an officer arrived.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a woman had walked a man inside an apartment with a gun pointed at him. The situation was unfounded and a case was taken for false reporting.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported two people with flashlights by a vacant house. No one was located.

Wednesday

2 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a rat in a bedroom. No angry rat was located.

3:02 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Marshall Street reported someone tried to get into a residence. No one was located.

4:14 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a truck with loud music. No music was playing when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

11:21 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported a man punched a TV after getting mad at a show.

Tuesday

2:18 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Dog Bar roads reported someone playing an electronic instrument too loudly.

7:08 a.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported a woman with dementia had left a residence on foot, trying to get to Camptonville. She was located and taken to the hospital.

7:45 a.m. — A man from Valley View Road reported a neighbor hit him.

8:59 a.m. — A caller reported $624 in fraudulent charges on an ATM card after is was used at a location on Pleasant Valley Road.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported a bathroom door at the golf course had been pried open.

10:08 a.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported a theft.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported hearing a man yell for help and then six gunshots. A report was taken.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from Foothill Road reported a boy entered the residence through a bedroom window, then jumped out and ran.

11:57 a.m. — A woman from Harmony Ridge Road reported receiving a fraudulent check for $2,400 in an employment scam.

12:07 p.m. — A caller from Redberry Road reported a theft from a residence.

12:34 p.m. — The CHP advised they were in pursuit of a motorcycle going 100 mph on La Barr Meadows Road.

2 p.m. — A woman from Canyon View Drive reported the possible theft of her vicious dog from its enclosure.

2:54 p.m. — A woman from Running Horse Road reported her neighbors were poisoning her dog.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported identity theft.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported credit card fraud.

12:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of American Hill Road reported the theft of tools.

— Liz Kellar