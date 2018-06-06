Nevada County Police blotter: False report of woman with gun
June 6, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
11:03 a.m. — A caller reported a possible employment scam.
11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported ongoing vandalism.
12:04 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and East Berryhill Drive reported road rage, which appeared to have been mutual.
1:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and South Auburn Street reported a person in a truck doing whip-its.
1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a drunken man passed out in a driveway. He was taken to the hospital.
2:25 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported finding a gun in the driveway.
3:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a person was attacked by a business employee the night before.
4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported possible vandalism to a windshield.
5:46 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street and McCourtney Road reported the smell of death in a wooded area. Nothing was located.
8:50 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Mill Street reported the theft of $20,000 from a bank account.
9:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man refusing to leave a bathroom. He was advised to leave and not return to the business.
10:14 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported two men in a physical fight. They were gone when an officer arrived.
10:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a woman had walked a man inside an apartment with a gun pointed at him. The situation was unfounded and a case was taken for false reporting.
10:38 p.m. — A caller from the 1700 block of East Main Street reported two people with flashlights by a vacant house. No one was located.
Wednesday
2 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a rat in a bedroom. No angry rat was located.
3:02 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Marshall Street reported someone tried to get into a residence. No one was located.
4:14 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a truck with loud music. No music was playing when an officer arrived.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Monday
11:21 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street reported a man punched a TV after getting mad at a show.
Tuesday
2:18 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Dog Bar roads reported someone playing an electronic instrument too loudly.
7:08 a.m. — A caller from Sweetland Road reported a woman with dementia had left a residence on foot, trying to get to Camptonville. She was located and taken to the hospital.
7:45 a.m. — A man from Valley View Road reported a neighbor hit him.
8:59 a.m. — A caller reported $624 in fraudulent charges on an ATM card after is was used at a location on Pleasant Valley Road.
10:05 a.m. — A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported a bathroom door at the golf course had been pried open.
10:08 a.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported a theft.
10:13 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Ann Lane reported hearing a man yell for help and then six gunshots. A report was taken.
10:59 a.m. — A caller from Foothill Road reported a boy entered the residence through a bedroom window, then jumped out and ran.
11:57 a.m. — A woman from Harmony Ridge Road reported receiving a fraudulent check for $2,400 in an employment scam.
12:07 p.m. — A caller from Redberry Road reported a theft from a residence.
12:34 p.m. — The CHP advised they were in pursuit of a motorcycle going 100 mph on La Barr Meadows Road.
2 p.m. — A woman from Canyon View Drive reported the possible theft of her vicious dog from its enclosure.
2:54 p.m. — A woman from Running Horse Road reported her neighbors were poisoning her dog.
4:22 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported identity theft.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Zion Street reported credit card fraud.
12:13 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of American Hill Road reported the theft of tools.
— Liz Kellar
