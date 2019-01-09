Nevada County Police Blotter: Fake account used to leave bad reviews

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:07 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported multiple people on a hillside in the trees yelling/partying.

7:57 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Woodside Court reported a vehicle missing. The vehicle was left unlocked. One key was accounted for but a key had possibly been left inside. The vehicle was located.

10:02 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported seeing in the paper that someone on her street was arrested and wanted to know who they were, their address and what it was for. The caller was advised several times of 911 usage and dispatch had to disconnect.

11:27 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Bank Street and Stewart Street reported a man at the corner yelling and holding a woman's purse.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported theft of a wallet from her vehicle which was not locked.

8:41 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Colfax Avenue and Memorial Lane reported an intoxicated person sitting in a vehicle in front of the Narcotic Anonymous building. Officers were unable to locate the person.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

9:40 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Jones Ridge Road and Greenhorn Road reported there was a "crazy lady" on his property and she may have been assaulted. The caller put her on the phone and she hysterically yelled on the phone. Dispatch was unable to understand anything she said and she was possibly on drugs. The caller refused to give the location he found her.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Madrone Forest Drive reported a fake Google profile of him that was created by an unknown subject and used to leave bad reviews on the internet.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Buttermilk Bend Road reported his sister called him and said a car pulled onto the property. It was only described as a car. Officers were unable to locate the car.

1:42 p.m. — A person at the sheriff's office reported someone shooting things up, trashing the camps and announcing themselves as law enforcement. The caller heard second-hand through people camping in the area.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a vehicle accessed a locked, gated property nearby. The property appeared abandoned and the people were admonished about trespassing.

2:38 p.m. — A person was stopped on Freeman Lane. A person was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Lamby Lane reported the caller and caller's dog were attacked by another dog that was loose. The caller had a bite to the hand and broken skin and declined medical attention. A report was taken.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive reported someone harassing the caller via text and sending explicit photos of the caller to multiple people.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported being concerned due to "explosions" heard in the area and said there were several heard the past two or three nights. Nothing else was heard. Another caller reported the same and said she could see something burning.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from Braemer Way reported someone sneaking around in her neighbor's yard with a flashlight for the last 10 to 15 minutes.

— Ross Maak