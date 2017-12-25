Nevada County police blotter: Duo arrested after seeing girls in white jumpsuits, men ‘like circus performers’

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

10:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man in black brandishing a knife; he could not be located.

11:15 a.m. — A caller reported a man was hitting a truck with a large bat.

11:46 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported the theft of mail.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a man driving a white Cadillac, with an infant inside, who was drinking. He could not be located.

12:23 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two men possibly drinking vodka in a van. At 4:23 p.m., a caller reported the driver might be drunk; he was seen staggering around.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of East Main Street reported a man with a bright yellow bike looking in windows; it was just Kenny and he was OK.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Annex Avenue reported a drug deal.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Idaho-Maryland Road reported a man who might be going through withdrawal was batting at invisible flies over his head.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Horizon Circle reported a man who was drunk and high left in a vehicle after an argument. A welfare check was requested.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man tried to steal from Safeway.

8:33 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of North Church Street reported a woman was trying to physically fight him; two women could be heard yelling at each other that "He was cheating on me" before the line disconnected.

Sunday

2:05 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported loud music, which was being turned down.

5:12 a.m. — A man from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported loud music at a very unreasonable volume, which was washing over him from 1,000 yards away.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

12:01 a.m. — A woman from Northview Drive reported seeing a flashlight behind her house. At 12:42 a.m., she reported people behind her house again with flashlights. She was advised no one was found on the many times she had reported the same thing; she said she would get out her .22 and sit there.

7:07 a.m. — A woman from the 17000 block of Red Dog Road reported people camping around the property, and were surrounding the house up in the trees, shooting at the house. She then said there was 35 people on the shed. She said she was terrified and that there were people surrounding the residence and a bunch of girls in white jumpsuits in the living room. A man reported people knocking on doors and windows, and two guys standing on top of a telephone pole like circus performers. He said he was armed with a shotgun but would put it away. A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance; she also was charged with resisting arrest.

9:34 a.m. — A caller from Lazy Acres Court reported a person who had stashed stolen items in the area a few days earlier was looking for the items.

9:46 a.m. — A woman from Dog Bar Road reported an abandoned vehicle blocking her driveway; the vehicle was into the side of a hill and there was clothing scattered around.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from Names Drive reported a neighbor's dog attacked the caller's dog, injuring it.

12:32 p.m. — A woman from Penn Valley Drive reported a man tried to attack her.

1:15 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported finding a gun under the seat of a vehicle being detailed for auction. The firearm was collected.

2:06 p.m. — Several callers from Annie Drive and Brewer Road reported hearing gunshots.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital reported a possible assault victim with facial injuries and a skull fracture, with the assault occurring on Wayfarer Court.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Aurora Close reported finding a dead deer in the driveway that might have been placed there intentionally by a man's former girlfriend.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from Doolittle Road reported hearing gunshots.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported the theft of a laptop and wallet from a vehicle.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a woman just slashed a vehicle's tires.

8:46 p.m. — A woman reported her tires had been punctured and she got ripped off; she then talked about a drug deal gone bad and requested immediate police backup. She was determined to be in Placer County and PCSO was en route.

— Liz Kellar