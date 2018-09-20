Nevada County police blotter: Drunken man IDs wife as ‘Billy Bob’
September 20, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Wednesday
9 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man and a woman in a vehicle, with the driver inhaling Whip-its and driving all over the roadway. The passenger was cited on suspicion of possessing nitrous oxide.
9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of methadone.
10:33 a.m. — A caller from Silver Springs High School reported a physical fight involving two males. A student was cited on suspicion of battery on a bus driver.
11:41 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a fraud.
11:43 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.
11:47 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported squatters in a vacant house. No one was located and extra patrols were requested.
1 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported a scam call from someone pretending to be a grandson and demanding $8,000.
1:25 p.m. — A caller from Bennett and Ophir streets reported a man in his underwear running around in the street.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from Lumberjack's restaurant reported a man standing outside with a very large axe. He could not be located.
3:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported bad checks and credit card fraud.
3:53 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a person spit in his face while he was in his vehicle in the parking lot.
5:31 p.m. — A woman from the 600 block of Packard Drive reported a person shoved her during an argument.
6:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported an intoxicated woman who believes she was drugged.
Thursday
12:21 a.m. — A very drunken man reported his wife beat him up. He did not need medical attention and just wanted a ride. He did not want to provide his wife's name, but wanted to know if he could call her "Billy Bob."
1:34 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported two men stole a lot of electronics and left on foot.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday
7:58 a.m. — A caller from Rudd Road reported a dog had bitten two people, and medical attention was needed.
8:27 a.m. — A caller from Running Horse Road reported the theft of items from a house.
9:05 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported illegal campers involved in drug activity and stealing the caller's newspaper.
9:09 a.m. — A caller from Union Hill School reported a suspicious man on campus looking into buildings. He was not located.
9:26 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Auburn roads reported an injured peacock that might have been hit by a vehicle.
10:46 a.m. — A caller from Otting Court reported a credit card fraud.
10:46 a.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported a scam call about Social Security, with a man threatening arrest if she did not call back.
10:57 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Kahele Court reported finding two fully loaded magazines buried in the property.
11:13 a.m. — A caller from Cattle Drive reported the theft of items.
4 p.m. — A caller from Dray Court reported vandalism and harassment.
5:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on Goldenchain Court reported an intoxicated woman was screaming outside.
7:41 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a man hit a vehicle with a bat while there were children inside.
8:46 p.m. — A woman who sounded very drunk reported that her dog had been dognapped from Taco Shell. The dog had been running loose and crossed Highway 20 twice. A vehicle stopped and picked it up.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sacramento Street reported hearing a possible gunshot. Nothing was located.
Thursday
7:20 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Uren Street reported a woman ran up to a vehicle, pulled her pants down and flashed the caller. She was now pantsless and shirtless in the roadway. At 7:42 a.m. she was reported to be lying down in the roadway while dancing. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
— Liz Kellar
