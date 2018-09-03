Nevada County police blotter: Drunken man at Scotts Flat Lake knocked out
September 3, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
10:13 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Glenwood Road reported a dog stuck in an NID ditch that appeared to have been there for a while.
12:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a lost or stolen AR-15 from a safe.
12:48 p.m. — A man from Dorsey Drive reported a woman broke his windshield during a child exchange.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man refusing to leave who comes into the business daily, uses heroin in the bathroom and leaves needles. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
7:29 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Scotia Pines Circle reported a possible gas leak.
7:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two juveniles stole two 30-packs of Coors Light.
8:50 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole a hand basket of items.
9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a shoplifter. A woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting as well as on an outstanding warrant.
10:55 p.m. — A caller from a drive-through restaurant in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported a woman talking to the empty passenger side of her vehicle, asking staff members to make her a cake and scratching herself. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Monday
1:21 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported a man refusing to leave a bar. He was given a ride to his residence.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Sunday
12:10 a.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Lake reported fireworks.
9:18 a.m. — A woman from Selby Lane reported a man hit her and damaged her belongings.
10:22 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Norvin Way reported a dead brown bear on the edge of the roadway. County roads staff were dispatched.
12:14 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and La Barr Meadows roads reported the theft of a phone.
1:42 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported traffic issues with 150 cars that need to be ticketed.
2:12 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows and Old White Toll roads reported a horse tied to a tree with no water, as well as several puppies in small cages with no water.
3:29 p.m. — A caller from Altair Drive and Banner Lava Cap Road reported a four-point buck with rope tangled in its antlers.
4:30 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Combie Road reported a person in a truck threw a rock through the caller's window.
4:17 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported fireworks for the past three nights.
7:46 p.m. — A caller from Patino Road reported a man was tailgating another man and then brandished a handgun.
8:58 p.m. — A caller reported someone shot a BB gun or threw a rock at a vehicle that was driving over the Wolf Creek bridge.
9:05 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported a prowler. No one was located.
9:29 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a child was bitten by a dog.
9:46 p.m. — A woman from Grizzly Hill Road reported a man hit her. She did not need medical attention.
9:49 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Lake reported intoxicated campers causing a problem. A man was running up and down the road, and he was then knocked out by another person in his party during a confrontation. That person then was being restrained.
10:03 p.m. — A caller from Lavender Court reported hearing two gunshots.
10:24 p.m. — A caller from Wanderer Road reported someone had been knocking on the door for the last hour, leaving and then coming back. An area check was to be performed.
10:53 p.m. — A caller from Scott Flat Lake reported a loud party.
— Liz Kellar