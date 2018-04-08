Nevada County police blotter: Drug-induced hallucinations lead to arrests

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:10 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian. A person had fallen off the back of a delivery truck.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Maryland Drive reported a suspicious vehicle in the driveway. A man inside had horn tattoos on his forehead and seemed on drugs. No one was located.

9:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man who kept mentioning he had a knife and then displayed it.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Neal Street reported that a customer went to the bank to pull out money to pay for a taxi and then took off running.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a man in the area saying he was from PG&E and asking to see the power bill.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man in a store throwing items on the ground, who then picked up a baseball bat and was swinging it around. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Tinloy and Bank streets reported a drunken man on the bus who won't pay. He left on foot.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman eating the soup in a store and refusing to pay or leave.

8:59 p.m. — A caller reported suspected child abuse.

11:13 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a stolen wallet.

11:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman who was causing a disturbance and being overly sexual. She could not be located.

Saturday

12:31 a.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Whiting Street wanted to talk about the TV show she was watching. She was a little drunk.

8:29 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Conaway Avenue reported a man broke a window and pushed her. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a theft with the suspect leaving on foot.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man stole a $400 tent. He was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Arcadia Drive reported the theft of a vehicle. It was recovered.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported a transient camp with garbage all over.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported two vehicles racing at 100-plus miles per hour.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a shirtless man covered with tattoos, boxing with a telephone pole. He had been driving a truck and speeding, and was going crazy. He was arrested on unknown charges.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Idaho-Maryland Road reported two people in a fistfight. No one was located.

11:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of King Court reported underage drinking and partying. A report was taken.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

5:42 p.m. — A caller from Iola Way reported a man broke a door and shoved a woman. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from Rainbow Road reported a woman threw a water bottle at a child, missing him but breaking a window, The situation was mediated.

9:43 p.m. — A woman from Bitney Springs Road reported there were people outside. A man reported 10 people harassing them and they have guns. Both callers sounded under the influence and he might have fired a shotgun. The man was arrested on suspicion of using a controlled substance while possessing a firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, violating probation and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. She was arrested on charges of using a controlled substance while possessing a firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.

Friday

12:57 a.m. — A man from Chesser Hill Court reported he took knives away from a woman who was drunk. She then tried to hit him with a coffee mug. He said he was sober and did not want to go to jail like last time. She had a cut on her hand but he couldn't wrap it because she was holding a meth pipe. They had been arguing because he wanted to go walk and preach about God to people on the highway. She drank two bottles of wine and all he had been doing was smoking weed, playing Call of Duty and defending himself from her. Both parties were uncooperative and said it was a verbal argument.

8:13 a.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a dog attacked his sheep.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported a scam.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road reported identity theft.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a man broke her arm and took her phone. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, damaging a phone and violating a restraining order.

3:55 p.m. — A woman from Gaston Drive was contacted and partially admitted to dumping feces at the corner store.

5:52 p.m. — A caller reported three teenage girls had run away from home. They were spotted walking down the road and located at a church at 9:33 a.m. Saturday. All three were cited and released to parents.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon and Penn Valley drives reported a smashed mailbox.

6:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Mosswood Lane reported a kid on the side of the road kicking rocks.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way and Sunset Place reported a small mudslide.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Bonanza Way reported the possible theft of a package containing a horse bit worth $100.

Saturday

2:22 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs and Mystic Mine roads reported a tree down in the road.

4:30 a.m. — A caller from Hummingbird Drive reported a tree into a house with no injuries.

7:01 a.m. — A caller from Mountain View Drive reported the theft of a vehicle.

10:23 a.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported fraudulent charges on a credit card.

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a lock was broken to a building.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Rodeo Flat Road reported finding a gun while working on a wall.

3:06 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported people burglarizing a motorhome. A report was taken.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road and Karrys Place reported possible mail theft from a cluster mailbox that had been pried open.

6:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported mailboxes had been opened. Mail was located and returned to proper addresses.

8:22 p.m. — A woman from Spenceville Road reported being trapped by a rattlesnake in her living room and standing on the couch. The snake was removed from the residence.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported juveniles walking around with guns. They could not be located.

— Liz Kellar