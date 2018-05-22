Nevada County police blotter: Driver asked if he was in paradise

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:23 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a shirtless man, possibly on drugs, trying to fight people.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported vandalism to an electrical lock box.

9:37 a.m. — A caller from a youth center in the 700 block of West Main Street reported two juveniles stole the keys to the medication cabinet and ran outside. They then returned. At 11:41 a.m., one juvenile assaulted a staff member and another vandalized a vehicle, then both left. One was cited for the assault and the other was arrested on vandalism charges.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street reported a man with two large knives saying he was going to "jack somebody up." He could not be located.

11:43 a.m. — A man from the 400 block of West Main Street reported a woman stole his Kitchen Aid mixer.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Park Avenue made a noise complaint about the gun range, saying the sound was overwhelming.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported finding two syringes with liquid inside.

2:37 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a man with a large knife on his belt was looking into vehicles.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported new transient camps on the property.

5:47 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Sierra College Drive reported a man sprawled out on the sidewalk who appeared drunk and looked dazed and confused.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man left a store with a 12-pack of beer and a basket of alcohol. He does this at least once a week.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter.

11:02 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of East Main Street reported a man looking in car windows and business windows, He could not be located.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking into car windows.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Monday

6:45 a.m. — A caller from Bernadine Court reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle with charges made on a debit card.

7:55 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported fraudulent charges on a credit card.

8:35 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Altair Drive reported hearing a gunshot. Nothing was located.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported the theft of a truck with the keys inside. It was later recovered in Citrus Heights.

9:11 a.m. — A caller from Rolling Hills Court reported a juvenile broke down a door and left on foot. A vandalism report was taken.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported the theft of items from a package that had been inside a locked parcel box.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive and Retrac Way reported an elderly man with his pants and underwear down, who seemed confused. He has dementia issues and his daughter lives next door.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 at the Empire exit reported a truck hit the divider and the driver appeared to be passed out.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from Hatchet Creek Road reported nine horses got out the night before and one was still missing.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported shooting in the area.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a man grabbed a woman, held a machete to her neck and dragged her by her hair. He also smashed a window with the machete.

5:24 p.m. — A caller reported finding what might be a human femur bone near the South Yuba bridge at Highway 49 on April 22.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Valencia Road reported a man trying to swing an axe at cars, Several were admonished.

6:12 p.m. — A man from Newtown Road reported his vehicle had been disabled on the side of the road and had been vandalized.

7:23 p.m. — A man from Carrie Ann Lane reported a woman hit him in the face with a plastic squirt gun.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from Pasquale and Banner Quaker Hill roads reported a man driving up and down the road, asking if he was in paradise. He could not be located.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from Lawrence and Norlene ways reported a man throwing rocks at cars. He then had his pants down and was scratching himself. He then was on Alexandra Way with a chainsaw. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

2:05 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Broad Street reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman. They were gone when an officer arrived.

—­ Liz Kellar