Nevada County police blotter: Dreadlocked man selling ‘herbs’ reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:28 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a homeless camp set up at the rear of a business. Two were cited for camping.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a white man with long dreadlocks and wearing a tie-dyed shirt, selling herbs.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man screaming and beating on a vehicle.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a man in a sleeping bag behind a business. He was cited for camping.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Bell Hill Academy reported a woman throwing rocks over the fence at children. She said she wasn't throwing rocks, she was hitting a bat against the fence. The school was advised to put a staff member by the fence on breaks to monitor the situation.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of King Court reported receiving three IRS scam calls.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported the theft of a tablet.

5:35 p.m. — A caller from Whiting and West Empire streets reported the driver of a vehicle nearly hit the caller head-on. The driver was followed to Plaza Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and woman engaged in sexual activity on the "grassy knoll." They were cited for having an open container.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two men trespassing on a property who were believed to be drug dealers.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two men and a woman in a dispute, screaming and yelling. They could not be located.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of South Auburn Street reported two men in a physical fight. They could not be located.

8:30 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East McKnight Way reported a man and woman fighting. The situation was mediated.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported the neighbors were beating each other up outside in the street. A report was taken.

9:52 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Berryman Street reported a man slammed her into the wall. He said she assaulted him. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse and violating a court order.

11:09 p.m. — A man from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported he was assaulted and his phone was taken.

Wednesday

12:20 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Carpenter Street reported someone jiggled the door knob on the side of the house. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license, as well as on several outstanding warrants.

12:31 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of East Main Street reported a man walking around and banging on vehicles. He was cited on suspicion of trespassing and being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

7:35 a.m. — A caller from John Bauer Avenue reported a commercial burglary with $4,000 taken.

9:03 a.m. — A caller from Tall Oak Place reported a large bear had been on the roof of a residence at 12:15 a.m.

9:21 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Mountain Rose Road reported an assault the day before.

9:58 a.m. — A juvenile at Nevada Union High School was cited for an alcohol violation.

12:24 p.m. — A woman from Banner Lava Cap Road and Starwood Lane reported neighbors had cut down her trees and tried to steal a bench.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Tim Burr Lane reported a fraud.

3:03 p.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported credit card fraud.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported a person broke down a door and stole a dog. A man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and dissuading a witness.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Peardale Lane reported an assault. A man was arrested on suspicion of battery.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from Alta Vista and Bragg avenues reported a residential burglary.

11:42 p.m. — A woman from Ridge Road and Pear Orchard Way reported someone ran through her property. No one was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:49 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a woman in sweatpants and slippers stole two travel locks.

Wednesday

7:38 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a man and a woman checking mailboxes in the area.

— Liz Kellar