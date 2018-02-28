Nevada County Police Blotter: Dogs locked in a van; Dogs kill pigs
February 28, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
7:47 a.m. — A caller from Bloomfield Graniteville Road and Coyote Street reported a man hitting another man with a tire iron.
9:31 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported he was being followed and threatened.
12:07 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported solicitors petitioning for child sex offenders.
2:56 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street and Doris Drive reported a driver was speeding and almost hit them.
3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported an agitated man in the parking lot talking to himself.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra Drive reported dogs locked in a van.
6 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported someone placed a "POD" storage capsule on a handicapped parking space.
8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a car drove into a planter in front of a store.
10:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man and a woman arguing in the parking lot.
Wednesday
12:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a woman crying outside.
2:29 a.m. — A caller from Bennett Bank streets reported two men yelling in the area.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday
6:24 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a man sleeping in a car attempted to come in their residence.
8:33 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain reported they knew information about the person who was responsible for robbing banks.
10 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported that Caltrans failed to remove trees that have become a hazard.
10:56 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported parents in a residence using drugs in front of a two-year-old child.
11:31 a.m. — A caller from the Yuba Gap and Placer County reported their truck stuck in the ice at Valley Lake reservoir.
12:45 p.m. — A caller from Puon Road reported his equipment was being stolen from his property.
1:10 p.m. — A caller from Sharon Jack Road reported a woman came into her work soaking wet and very scared.
3:29 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready highway reported through a Facebook post that a black teacup chihuahua was running around loose in the area.
4:35 p.m. — A caller from Storms Lane reported his son's dogs killed two pigs.
7:14 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a woman showed up at their house and scared her accusing her and her mother of doing something to her boyfriend.
11:32 p.m. — A caller from Sharon Jack Road reported a neighbor advised him that there is a light on at the house where the shooting occurred on Sunday.
— Ivan Natividad
