Nevada County police blotter: Dog pack reportedly kills llama

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

8:50 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Scadden Drive reported the theft of a Honda Accord.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman panhandling. Her sign was confiscated and she was told to move along.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a woman shoplifted pens, stickers and a gift bag. She was confronted and returned the items, then claimed she had been tackled.

2:05 p.m. — A man reported rocks were thrown at his vehicle the night before while it was parked in the 100 block of South Auburn Street.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man tried to steal a basket of liquor. He dropped it, but left with a small bottle of Jack Daniels.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a drunken man with a head injury was causing an argument. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a woman panhandling, who was admonished.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a physical fight. A report was taken.

10:30 p.m. — A caller from Race and South Auburn streets reported a drunken man blaring music from a boom box. He turned it off and was moving on.

Monday

12:38 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient refusing to leave the waiting room. A woman was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

1:43 a.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman crashed into a wall with possible minor injuries. A report was taken.

3:12 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two men looking into car windows. No one was located.

3:34 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Castlemont Drive reported a person in a vehicle with the radio on so loud the caller can't sleep. The person then turned the vehicle off.

Nevada County Sheriff's Department

Sunday

1:09 a.m. — A caller from the Penn Valley Rodeo reported a man who was extremely drunk or on drugs ran over a gate, then fled on foot. He could not be located.

6:55 a.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported three loose bulls and a calf that were threatening a horse. They could not be located.

8:56 a.m. — A woman reported she had been hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and was near Meadow Lake, but was running out of food. Search and rescue was called and she was located.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from Black and McDaniel roads reported a vehicle had been taken from a locked garage after the suspect drilled the locks. It was found to be a civil issue.

10:21 a.m. — A caller reported social media threats over a girl that two boys liked. A report was taken.

10:38 a.m. — A man from Indian Springs Road reported a burglary to a shop.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Rohaje Drive reported a residential burglary.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported possible vandalism to a fence.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a dog attacked another dog after it came into the caller's yard.

3:50 p.m. — A woman from Ridge Estate Road reported her cat attacked her, sending her to the hospital. Now the cat will not let her in the house. She wanted help getting in.

6:40 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road reported someone broke a door frame trying to get into a residence, with nothing stolen.

8:16 p.m. — A caller reported a boy punched a wall and physically assaulted the caller before leaving on foot.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from Puffball Court reported two pit bulls and a German shepherd attacked and killed a llama. This was the second time they had attacked livestock.

9:50 p.m. — A man reported that when he dropped a child off at his ex-wife's house, she bit him and drew blood. She might have been drunk and thought it was 5 a.m. He requested a welfare check.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from Comerate Road reported a juvenile assaulted another juvenile. A report was taken.

11:45 p.m. — A woman from Warbler Way reported a man shot her with a pellet gun. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:49 p.m. — A man was arrested in the 200 block of Commercial Street on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Saturday

7:52 p.m. — A caller from Cabin Street reported a man on the property trying to gold mine and refusing to leave.

Sunday

12:19 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported a loud party. There were people outside who were not being unreasonably loud.

4 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported a credit card might have been swiped, with $2,500 in charges on the card.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Park Avenue and Nimrod Street reported two vehicle possibly involved in drug activity.

— Liz Kellar