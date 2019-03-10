Nevada County Police Blotter: Dirt biker driving recklessly, ‘popping wheelies’

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:44 a.m. — A caller from Pampas Drive reported their son took the phone from them. The reporter was able to retrieve the phone in order to call 911.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from Olympia Park Road reported that someone left them a message saying that they will make the reporter's life hell while the reporter is at work.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a car has been parked in a three hour parking space for longer than three hours. The caller reported this has been happening for some time.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported that they misdialed 911 while driving.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Joyce Drive reported someone on a dirt bike driving recklessly on the street, popping wheelies.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from Neal Street reported an individual stole some shrimp and left in a truck.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:01 a.m. — A caller from an unknown location claimed they had been unable to reach anyone at the Nevada County office for the past thirty minutes. The caller was referred to the non—emergency administration line.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Main Street reported a red bag under the building with insulation from the bottom of the building pulled down. The caller did not know if the bag was occupied.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported an individual is squatting in a storage area under the restaurant. The caller stated the light is on and the door is open.

Friday

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported an individual with a stroller full of items was sitting to the left side of the roadway on the shoulder. The caller was concerned for the person's welfare because of the cold weather.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from Rail Road Avenue reported that an elderly individual was kicked out of their room, is using a walker, can hardly walk and has nowhere to go.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Thursday

2:41 a.m. — A caller from Forest View Drive reported someone broke into their room and destroyed their things, including the space heater.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Bennet Street reported that their landlord locked the door and is refusing to let the caller and their family to get their belongings. The landlord was called whereby they stated they would provide a key for the residents.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported that a vet has lost their dog and would like it picked up.

2:32 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive reported fraud on their social security number.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Rock Hill Drive reported they received a written compliant regarding their chickens.

3:22 p.m. — A caller form Tall Oaks Place reported three dogs had been running around the neighborhood, stating that the three dogs had killed a deer recently.

5:19 p.m. — A caller from Streeter Road reported an ill cat laying near the roadway in the grass.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Wet Hill Road reported online fraud, but no actual crime had occurred.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported an injured deer in the roadway.

7:04 p.m. — A caller from Alice Way reported having found bones in their yard.

Friday

3:42 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported that an individual was watching their dog while it was under the influence.

10:13 a.m. — A caller from Melody Road reported about twenty to thirty rabbits in a small cage outside.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Sunshine Road reported two horses and one mule without shelter, standing in deep mud. The animals were reported to appear healthy and have cover in case of bad weather.

1:44 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a skunk digging in her front yard. She was wondering if she could shoot the animal if it came near her free range chickens.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from Marmot Court reported receiving an emailed dog bite report from Nevada County.

7:49 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported loud music coming from somewhere off Big Blue Road.

Saturday

8:34 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported finding an ATM smashed to pieces across the road. The caller said the ATM's metal casing appears old and rusty.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Janet Way reported a sick deer under their window, possibly needing to be dispatched.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from State street reported someone throwing a rock from the overpass hitting their vehicle, which continued working.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported that a bus door was wide open. The caller stated that the bus was parked in front of a school.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported fifty explosions in the last thirty minutes.

— Sam Corey