Nevada County Police Blotter: Deer jumping around on the side of the road, caller thinks this could get bad

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:47 a.m. — A caller from Clay Street reported a barking dog.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported a vehicle following them in a road rage incident.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from Plaza Drive reported a transient camped out in front of the building and appeared to be passed out.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Olympia Park reported a panhandler was not paying attention and almost got struck by a passing vehicle.

Recommended Stories For You

1:49 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way misdialed 911 in an attempt to contact their physician.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Elks Club reported a loose German Shepherd.

2:41 p.m. — Police arrived at a place on Grey Avenue with the side door kicked in, and the house was unsecured. After doing a knock and notice, the police entered to ensure no one was hurt inside or needed assistance. Upon clearing the house for anyone inside officers cleared the scene.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Brighton reported a deer jumping around on the side of the road. The caller thinks this could get bad.

5:32 p.m. — A caller from Bank Street reported that an individual wearing an eye patch and a yellow raincoat and pants was yelling at people.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

Thursday

1:53 a.m. — A caller at Dobbins Drive reported someone shoplifting beer.

7:57 a.m. — A caller from Bush Road was reported to have a heavy static line recorded. On a call back, the caller reported having phone problems with their phone company.

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road reported loose dogs that came onto their property. The caller was able to fight the dogs off with a stick.

11:56 a.m. — A caller from Annie Drive reported having a transient camp out in the caller's boat.

1:30 p.m. — A caller from an unknown location called in but nothing significant was heard. A voicemail could not be left because the caller's voicemail box had not been set up yet. —

2:31 p.m. — A caller from State Drive reported concern for someone who kept putting their head on the pavement, and looked to be in distress.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Norambagua Lane reported two loose dogs on his property, one of which killed all of his chickens. That dog was contained in the coop.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from State Court reported a car running other drivers off the roadway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:53 p.m. — A caller reported an individual saying "weird, weird stuff" outside and needs to move along.

— Sam Corey