Nevada County police blotter: Decapitated pig’s head draws concern

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:12 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street requested a welfare check on a woman named Candy, described as carrying a tennis racket and wearing a masquerade mask. She did not appear to be doing well and wanted to buy alcohol even though it was too early to sell alcohol.

7:51 a.m. — A caller from Neal and South Church streets reported a couple of meth heads with cans of spray paint. There also was a person breaking into a vehicle with a coat hanger.

7:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two men had been looking in a bedroom window yesterday.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Idaho-Maryland Road reported a vehicle traveling 100 mph that nearly clipped a semi.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Hill Street reported a man trespassed on the property at about 3 a.m. Extra patrols were requested.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a drunken man who can barely walk was getting into a vehicle. He was contacted at Tinloy and Bank streets and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported three men doing drugs in the bathroom before leaving. They could not be located.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported someone had been siphoning gas from vehicles during business hours.

Wednesday

2:16 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking through cars who was moving along.

6:45 a.m. — A man from Highway 20 and Idaho-Maryland Rad reported a person cut him off and threatened him with a wrench.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

9:46 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported identity theft and the theft of $2,600 from a bank.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from Sharmiden Way reported a man took a vehicle without permission.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Alcalde Extension reported vandalism and burglary, as well as the destruction of property.

11 a.m. — A caller from Jericho Road reported the theft of climbing equipment and vandalism to cables on a ropes course.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia and Combie roads reported two men fighting in the street. They could not be located.

11:55 a.m. — A woman from Rodeo Way reported a girl had been hitting her with objects. She did not need medical attention.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Circle reported a vicious dog. A written warning was issued to the owner.

12:53 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road reported finding a decapitated pig's head on a dirt path. It could not be located.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from Marina Drive reported a cell phone number had been hacked and was showing up on fraudulent credit card scam calls.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a man punching a woman in the face. They could not be located.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Drive and Pasquale Road reported a tree fell across the road.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported that stolen kayaks had been sold to a store in Auburn.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Cattle Drive reported having been locked into a storage facility.

8:35 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported a woman hit her with a walking stick. A report was taken.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Golden Rock Place reported receiving a suspicious package that possible had a dead animal inside.

11:24 p.m. — A caller from Fallen Leaf Lane reported a loud party with underage drinking.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12 p.m. — A man from Pioneer Park reported a person tried to hit him with a car. He was advised of the restraining order process and also cited for a failure to appear in court.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported the possible diversion of water from the creek. A person was panning for gold and was advised to be mindful of neighbors.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a sign for help outside a residence. The sign had been up for several weeks.

Wednesday

8:10 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported finding a hypodermic needle.

— Liz Kellar