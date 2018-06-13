Nevada County police blotter: Decapitated pig’s head draws concern
June 13, 2018
Grass Valley Police Department
Tuesday
7:12 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street requested a welfare check on a woman named Candy, described as carrying a tennis racket and wearing a masquerade mask. She did not appear to be doing well and wanted to buy alcohol even though it was too early to sell alcohol.
7:51 a.m. — A caller from Neal and South Church streets reported a couple of meth heads with cans of spray paint. There also was a person breaking into a vehicle with a coat hanger.
7:59 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported two men had been looking in a bedroom window yesterday.
11:28 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Idaho-Maryland Road reported a vehicle traveling 100 mph that nearly clipped a semi.
12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Hill Street reported a man trespassed on the property at about 3 a.m. Extra patrols were requested.
2:42 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a drunken man who can barely walk was getting into a vehicle. He was contacted at Tinloy and Bank streets and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug.
8:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported three men doing drugs in the bathroom before leaving. They could not be located.
8:44 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported someone had been siphoning gas from vehicles during business hours.
Wednesday
2:16 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking through cars who was moving along.
6:45 a.m. — A man from Highway 20 and Idaho-Maryland Rad reported a person cut him off and threatened him with a wrench.
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday
9:46 a.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported identity theft and the theft of $2,600 from a bank.
10:03 a.m. — A caller from Sharmiden Way reported a man took a vehicle without permission.
10:27 a.m. — A caller from Alcalde Extension reported vandalism and burglary, as well as the destruction of property.
11 a.m. — A caller from Jericho Road reported the theft of climbing equipment and vandalism to cables on a ropes course.
11:13 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia and Combie roads reported two men fighting in the street. They could not be located.
11:55 a.m. — A woman from Rodeo Way reported a girl had been hitting her with objects. She did not need medical attention.
12:01 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Circle reported a vicious dog. A written warning was issued to the owner.
12:53 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road reported finding a decapitated pig's head on a dirt path. It could not be located.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from Marina Drive reported a cell phone number had been hacked and was showing up on fraudulent credit card scam calls.
5:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a man punching a woman in the face. They could not be located.
5:28 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Drive and Pasquale Road reported a tree fell across the road.
7:12 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive reported that stolen kayaks had been sold to a store in Auburn.
7:55 p.m. — A caller from Cattle Drive reported having been locked into a storage facility.
8:35 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported a woman hit her with a walking stick. A report was taken.
8:58 p.m. — A caller from Golden Rock Place reported receiving a suspicious package that possible had a dead animal inside.
11:24 p.m. — A caller from Fallen Leaf Lane reported a loud party with underage drinking.
Nevada City Police Department
Tuesday
12 p.m. — A man from Pioneer Park reported a person tried to hit him with a car. He was advised of the restraining order process and also cited for a failure to appear in court.
4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sacramento Street reported the possible diversion of water from the creek. A person was panning for gold and was advised to be mindful of neighbors.
6:32 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a sign for help outside a residence. The sign had been up for several weeks.
Wednesday
8:10 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported finding a hypodermic needle.
— Liz Kellar
