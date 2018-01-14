Nevada County police blotter: Dean Martin impersonator arrested on outstanding warrant

Grass Valley Police Department

The daily activity logs were unavailable.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

8:34 a.m. — A woman from Fair Oaks Drive reported a bat in her house since Tuesday that was stuck in the blinds; she was provided with referrals for bat removal or rescue.

9:26 a.m. — A man from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a woman was tweaking and hit him below the ribs with a golf club. A BOLO was issued.

9:47 a.m. — A caller from Skaith Bend reported a dog had killed five chickens.

10:53 a.m. — A caller from Penny Court reported a man broke into a residence and stole items.

11:07 a.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail reported a woman who seemed to be on drugs was trying to remove her clothing and was walking down the road; she could not be located.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive by the post office reported finding an eyeglass case containing drug paraphernalia.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from Shepa Road reported identity theft.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Davis Lane reported a scam.

12:53 p.m. — A man from McDaniel Road reported the theft of items from a shed.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road and Pau Hana Way reported a dog was attacked by two other dogs.

2:21 p.m. — A man from Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road reported finding a container with drugs.

2:21 p.m. — A man from Mountain Lion Road reported someone took money from his account with a fraudulent ATM card.

4 p.m. — A caller from Big Blue Road reported the theft of a lock box.

5:44 p.m. — A woman from Two Sisters Lane reported a man refusing to leave and said if law enforcement didn't get him out of the house, she would kill his brother. She was angry that he didn't wake her up while she was sunning herself. She was contacted and was drunk; no one needed assistance.

Saturday

1:18 a.m. — A caller from Cooper Road reported a woman came into a residence through the cat door and a man had her in a headlock outside. She was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, trespassing, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and violating a restraining order.

1:38 a.m. — An elderly man reported being stuck in the mud and falling after getting out of his vehicle, breaking his hip. He was locate don Echo Drive and transported to the hospital.

4:17 a.m. — A caller from Salmon Mine Road reported a partially unclothed drunken man in a vehicle in the roadway; the man had fallen asleep and hit his head on the steering wheel, causing it to honk.

9 a.m. — A caller reported having been bitten by a dog on Little Hill Lane the day before.

9:54 a.m. — A man from Perimeter Road reported a neighbor's dogs got into a chicken coop and a llama enclosure the night before, and now the llama was missing. It was located and had superficial injuries.

10:09 a.m. — A man from Paddock Lane reported a horse had been shot and was dead; a report was taken.

10:30 a.m. — A caller from River Ranch Road reported possible horse neglect.

12:24 p.m. — A man from Brandy Lane reported his vehicle was keyed overnight.

12:38 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Smithys Place reported vandalism to a sign and newspaper box.

1:28 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported someone just stole a microwave and left.

3:53 p.m. — A man reported he fell on glass and had a deep laceration on his derriere.

7:33 p.m. — A caller reported that a man with a local misdemeanor warrant was at the Moose Lodge, doing a Dean Martin impersonation; the man was arrested on a $10,000 warrant for failing to appear in court.

8:56 p.m. — Multiple callers from the McDaniel Road area reported fireworks or gunshots. No one was located.

11:25 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Crossing reported people are being sent through the area by Google navigation to get to the drug dealers house that is behind the development.

— Liz Kellar