Nevada County police blotter: Dancing man locked himself in bathroom

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

3:04 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Richardson Street reported a man and a woman in a physical fight, throwing coffee and water at each other. The man and woman both were arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from West Main and Alta streets reported a busload of unruly teenagers throwing items from the bus at cars and people, some of which are striking people. The kids were scolded.

3:56 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a possibly stolen vehicle with people placing items inside. A person had stolen items from a store, which were recovered. The driver of the vehicle then left it parked with the keys in the ignition. The owner was contacted and said it had been loaned out to friends.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1100 block of East Main Street reported a man stole vaporizers and fled on foot. He could not be located.

Recommended Stories For You

5:06 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man hit her.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an intoxicated man "eloped" on foot. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

8:08 p.m. — A caller from South Church and Neal streets reported a truck ramming cars with the driver being extremely drunk. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

8:15 p.m. — A man from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a woman broke into his house and beat him. He did not need medical attention.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College Drive and Ridge Road reported a vehicle driving slowly, swerving and turning its lights on and off. It could not be located.

Saturday

12:28 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a large brawl inside and outside of a bar. Nothing was located when an officer arrived.

2:07 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported a man just punched a woman in the face. They left on foot together.

9:31 a.m. — A woman from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported she was going to knock out the manager for kicking her out of a business. The situation was mediated.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported four or five people living in a tent. They were packing up and moving on.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Laurel Lane reported a fraudulent call saying to join the church or die.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and East Van am Way reported picking up a girl walking who said her mother had slapped her and thrown her phone out of the car. The girl was dropped off in Grass Valley. A missing person report was taken.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her vehicle ignition had been tampered with and the registration was missing. A broken key was stuck in the ignition, which was removed, and a report was taken.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Neal and South Auburn streets reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Medical assistance was responding.

5:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported a man had locked himself in the bathroom for a while and was believed to be dancing in there.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of medication.

7:36 p.m. — A man reported receiving a padded envelope from Romania, which seemed suspicious because he does not know anyone from Romania. It turned out to be packets of lube for adult toys.

9:15 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported three women in a physical fight, one of whom threw something at the doorman trying to break it up. He was restraining her on the ground. The suspects were detained and then released.

Sunday

12:22 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a person passed out in a vehicle with several open containers. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

12:52 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of West Main Street reported a physical fight with a woman being restrained. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

1:14 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Mill Street reported a stalled vehicle, with a woman screaming for help. A man was with her and telling her to be quiet. The man was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, violating a restraining order, driving without a license and violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

11:24 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows and Dog Bar roads reported a donkey cornered in a driveway. A woman was wrangling the donkey but there were two still outstanding.

Friday

8:56 a.m. — A woman reported her ex allowed someone to take her vehicle without permission.

11 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney and Indian Springs Ranch roads reported possible embezzlement involving a nonprofit group.

1 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported several possible incidents of vandalism and restraining order violations.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from Emerald Way reported someone called and claimed to be from the IRS, saying they were under arrest. The caller was advised it was a common scam.

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way reported the theft of multiple items from a property.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Ramey Ranch Road reported a suspicious vehicle with lifted rims and aggressive tires.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported credit card and check fraud.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Pinewoods Road reported trying to repo a vehicle with the owner refusing to get out and threatening the caller. A woman was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer.

8:20 p.m. — A caller reported a 15-year-old girl did not get on the bus or go home after school. A missing persons report was filed.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Chattering Pines Road reported hearing a loud explosion. It was quiet when a deputy arrived.

Saturday

9:13 a.m. — A caller reported a man with a learning disability was the victim of a romance fraud and lost more than $10,000.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Kangaroo Court reported someone broke into a residence through a bathroom window and turned on the propane, then left the doors open.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road and North Silver Willow Lane reported a car key was stolen several months ago. Now 62 miles had been put on the car and the neighbors said they heard the car leave around 2:30 a.m.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from Monte Vista Drive and Newtown Road reported a neighbor was shooting and a bullet or pellet went through the front window.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road and Karen Lane reported a theft from a job site.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from Joseph Drive and Alexandra Way reported someone had been inside a trailer on the property, There was a car starter on the couch and a bottle of perfume behind the trailer, as well as muddy footprints on the floor. The trailer was undamaged and nothing had been taken.

— Liz Kellar