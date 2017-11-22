Nevada County Police Blotter: Crying husband; man smells like skunk

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported their neighbor put a parking cone in front of their house to stop them from parking.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue and Idaho Maryland Road reported three subjects grabbing unknown items from a bush.

12 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a fight outside of a building and a woman with a cut on her face asking for help.

1:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported money was missing from a car that was towed.

3:40 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a car with slashed tires.

6:53 p.m. — A caller from West Main and Mill streets reported juveniles skateboarding in the roadway.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Litton Drive reported an alarm going off at a tech building.

9:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a person playing drums in a business.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported an employee was punched while gathering carts.

Thursday

12;15 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a "gangbanger" loitering outside.

1:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of West Main Street reported transients harassing female subjects.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

6:27 a.m. — A caller from Blum and Mount Olive roads reported smelling gas coming from a neighbor's house that is known for drug activity.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported that she was scared because someone was in her house while she was in jail.

8:57 a.m. — A caller from John Barleycorn Road reported a rock fell in the roadway and a vehicle hit it and lost its bumper.

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Wolf and Combie roads reported their car window was smashed in and items were missing from the vehicle.

11:31 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a man approached her and asked if she wanted to buy drugs.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported loose dogs trying to get into her sheep's pasture.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported a sick feral cat needed to be picked up.

12:31 p.m. — A caller from Footwall Drive reported a sick skunk in front of his house.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a woman running in and out of traffic trying to flag down cars saying she needs the police.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported she can hear something in her attic and believes it is her neighbor trying to plant something in her residence.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported they picked up a male hitchhiker who said they found a dead body in the bushes nearby.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from California Street reported squatters on his property.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported an adult with their window down "scoping out" a student and made suggestive comments.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from La Sierra Drive reported their friend was on the way to a residence in Oroville to kill someone.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Rough and Ready Road reported a subject walking has been hit twice by vehicles passing by.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from Aragon way reported a man coming to his home with a flashlight claiming to be a neighbor who needed candles because their power was off.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a man showed up at their residence asking for an ambulance. They smelled like a skunk.

11;17 p.m. — A caller from Clear Creek Place reported their husband was being really emotional and crying.

— Ivan Natividad