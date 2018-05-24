Nevada County police blotter: Couple reported for arguing while naked

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

9:53 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported vandalism to a business door.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Forest Glade Circle reported a man and woman arguing while naked. The situation was mediated.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported cashing a fraudulent check.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported a fire in a field. It was a controlled burn pile.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from West Main and Townsend streets reported a boy being followed by a female making threats. She was advised on how to properly handle a bully.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a cell phone.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Laurel Lane reported a man tried to take a bag out of a truck, but the owner got it back. He then left on foot.

3:54 p.m. — A woman from the 400 block of French Avenue reported her pit bull attacked her boyfriend again and she took him to the emergency room. She wanted the dog picked up for quarantine and then destruction.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported embezzlement by an employee.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole cigarettes.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported a man and a woman in a physical fight. The situation was mediated.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Braemar Way reported a fraudulent charge of $503 to a credit card.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported a person borrowed a bike and then sold it.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia School reported a juvenile threatened to bring a weapon to school. A report was taken.

9:38 a.m. — A caller from Bystander and Hyatt roads reported the theft of an Airstream trailer, a shipping container full of ammunition and weapons, and an ATV.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from West View Way reported the theft of mail, including a check for $1,200.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Gautier Drive reported a turkey with an arrow in it, that was still alive.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Camelia Way reported a cat shot and killed with a pellet gun.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from Lone Pine Drive reported receiving about 17 scam calls a day.

1:25 p.m. — A caller from Little Hollow Lane reported a residential burglary while out walking the dogs. About $1,100 was taken.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Marjon Drive reported someone trying to apply for Social Security under a dead person's name.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road and Cameo Drive reported a man passed out on a playground who smelled of alcohol. The call was transferred.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive and Bragg Avenue reported screaming, barking and yelping. A pit bull had attacked a poodle. A report was taken.

8:32 p.m. — A caller from Gautier Drive reported a stolen truck.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported an inmate in booking had destroyed a mattress.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

10:07 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a dumpster was broken into overnight.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Argall Way reported the theft of items from a loading dock.

8:15 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Railroad Avenue reported a woman asking for meth who then ran into the woods. She could not be located.

Thursday

1:17 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sacramento Street reported three people with flashlights looking into vehicles. They were contacted and had been looking for a lost cell phone.

— Liz Kellar