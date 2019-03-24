Nevada County Police Blotter: Confiscated $100 bill was real, not fake
March 24, 2019
Nevada County Sheriff's Office
Friday
12:08 a.m. — A caller reported that a man named Josh who works at SPD and who is a deputy sheriff is trying to kill him by tearing the roof in half.
12:33 a.m. — A man from Rough and Ready Highway reported the theft of a vehicle.
12:36 a.m. — A caller from Penn and Sky Pines roads reported a neighbor playing loud music all night and all day.
12:47 a.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported a woman overdosing on heroin, trying to leave and fighting another person. A report was taken.
3:30 a.m. — A caller from Still and Wolf roads reported a vehicle hit a power pole and lines were down across the road.
4:07 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road and Michelle Court reported a man came to the door and said he had broken ribs from a car accident. He seemed under the influence and left when he found out law enforcement had been contacted.
4:26 a.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a person driving around in a possible stolen car, on meth, with illegal or stolen guns. The car could not be located.
8:31 a.m. — A caller from Skyland Road reported a man outside screaming at nobody with a meth pipe in his hand. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and violating probation, as well as several outstanding warrants.
8:41 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported finding garbage and gas cans in a transient camp.
8:41 a.m. — A man from Highway 174 reported trying to buy items at a store with a $100 bill, which was confiscated by an employee because she believed it was fake. The bill was found to be real and was returned to the man.
1:02 p.m. — A caller from Marten Court reported an online credit card scam.
Saturday
10:12 a.m. — A caller from Cascade Drive reported identity theft.
11:54 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Mustang Valley Place reported a woman looking into a barn and vehicles on private property who seemed to be under the influence of something.
1:59 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road and West Hacienda Drive reported a traffic accident with a suspect trying to run from law enforcement. A report was taken.
2:13 p.m. — A man reported his energy was being pulled like a magnet.
2:38 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported a person causing property damage and ripping a phone from the wall.
4:12 p.m. — A caller from Sharmiden Way reported credit card fraud.
6:27 p.m. — A caller from Grand Fir Court reported a woman came to the door, saying she was from the University of Chicago and wanting to know if there were any children in the residence younger than 13.
6:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in Combie Road reported the theft of alcohol.
9:45 p.m. — A caller from Robin Avenue reported a person walking on the street with a flashlight who then ducked into the bushes. No one was located.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
7:22 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a man in a truck screaming, trying to get people to buy him a room, who might be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was gone when an officer arrived.
10:10 p.m. — A caller from Cottage Street reported a high school party with underage drinking. Nothing was located. At 12:33 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported a large party with people throwing bottles.
Saturday
3:08 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a man came in the yard and started looking in the window. He then went across the street and tried to get into a basement of a different residence. He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and loitering.
— Liz Kellar
