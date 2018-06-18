Nevada County police blotter: Comedic sounds lead to unpleasant words

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

7:35 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a residential burglary with a sliding glass door broken and items stolen.

8:16 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported the theft of lights from in front of a business. 9:17 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Marshall Street reported a burglary to a vehicle with a wallet stolen.

12:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Hill Street reported a theft.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported a person pounding on windows and harassing people. He was arrested on a trespassing charge.

7:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Race Street reported a couple with a dog that looked half-dead. The woman was scantily dressed and doing a striptease.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported hearing gunfire.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from Hughes Road and Lidster Avenue reported a man in a lifted Chevy truck tried to hit two boys, then turned around and tried again.

10:29 p.m. — A caller who was extremely intoxicated from the 100 block of Florence Avenue reported a man overdosed on Whippits and was being violent.

10:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a physical fight involving a man and a woman.

Saturday

2:26 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mainhart Drive reported a loud party.

6:34 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenbrook Drive reported a man had been beat up by his son. A report was taken.

12:21 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a physical fight. A woman was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury.

1:10 p.m. — A man from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported a knife brandishing. He said he made "comedic" sounds as motorcyclists were passing and one stopped to confront him. The motorcyclist had a knife out but did not raise it or point it in a threatening manner. Unpleasant words were exchanged and the motorcyclist then drove off.

1:51 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Hocking Avenue reported a man broke into a residence. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

3:42 p.m. — A man reported his ex-wife flips him off and gives him finger guns when she sees him in town.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man with a hatchet was trying to steal tools.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a woman stole perfume. She was located at a nearby bar and arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property and resisting arrest.

7:52 p.m. — A caller reported a rape. The report was not substantiated.

9 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported he had been "jacked." A report was taken.

9:41 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man swinging rebar around and threatening people. He could not be located.

10:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street reported two men and a woman in a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Sunday

1:30 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported five people in a physical fight. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and violating probation.

1:19 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a dog lunged out of a vehicle and bit a 6-year-old girl in the shoulder. The owner then tried to run the caller over. A report was taken.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Fawcett Street reported a juvenile had fraudulently used a Paypal account.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Litton Drive reported a possible burglary. A man came around the side of the building carrying a large object and then fled. The man was arrested on charges of possessing stolen property.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Dorsey Drive reported a woman screaming and binge drinking. She was arrested on suspicion of causing a disturbance.

6:54 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Sierra College drive reported a man "walking like a toddler" in the middle of the road, screaming at the caller. He could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Sunday

6:36 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported the theft of a golf cart.

10:59 a.m. — A woman from Lakeshore North reported a computer scam.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch and McCourtney roads reported a female pedestrian or bicyclist struck by a vehicle.

5:54 p.m. — A caller from Peninsula Campground reported hearing a gunshot and then seeing a BMW leaving at high speed. Witnesses saw a man fire a gun into a wooded area near campers before leaving.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:25 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Zion Street reported a drunken woman refusing to leave. At 2:39 p.m., she was passed out on the lawn. She was still there at 8:01 p.m.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported 10 people involved in a physical fight with alcohol involved. All the parties had left.

10:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Street reported a drummer disturbing the peace.

Saturday

6:12 p.m. — A woman at the hospital reported she had been assaulted the night before on Zion Street.

Sunday

12:01 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported four or five people going after one another. No one was located.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Broad Street reported a woman dined and dashed. A report was taken.

— Liz Kellar