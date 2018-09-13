Nevada County police blotter: Chihuahua on lam causes traffic jam

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

6:23 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported a transient went through a locked gate and was sleeping behind a building.

6:38 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported having video footage of a man trying to open the back door of a business last night. He had already been arrested during the night. The prowling information was added to the report.

9:48 a.m. — A caller from Springhill Drive reported gas had been siphoned from work vehicles.

11:17 a.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue reported a Craigslist scam.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man and a woman shooting up in a van, who then left.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported a man just broke into the residence through a doggie door and was in a manic state. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a tire was slashed.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue and Hansen Way reported a man tackled a woman. They were contacted and said it was not a physical fight.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported finding a mini rifle under a mattress in a clearing. It could not be located.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported seeing two girls stealing items on video.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Catherine Lane reported two men going through mailboxes. They were located and had no contraband.

11:11 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Mill Street reported having been assaulted. The parties were separated and the man did not need medical attention.

Thursday

1:36 a.m. — A caller from Neal and Mill streets reported a physical fight. The report was unfounded.

3:09 a.m. — A caller from North Church and West Main streets reported a car with a man inside parked in front of a business that had not moved for days. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as an outstanding warrant.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

12:01 a.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported hearing what might be a young child screaming for help. Nothing was located.

2:36 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a burglary to a water machine in front of a business.

8:26 a.m. — Several callers from Clayton Road reported a woman living in a motorhome and panhandling.

8:33 am. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported having been chased by a pit bull.

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a woman walking in the roadway who then fell. At 10:25 a.m., a caller reported the woman walking into traffic near Penn Valley Drive. At 10:46 a.m., she was reported to be spinning in circles and walking in front of oncoming vehicles.

9:45 a.m. — Several callers from Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported a man on the shoulder of the road, dragging an animal carcass, possibly a deer or a dog.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported a chihuahua in the road with CHP officers trying to catch it. A caller reported they caught the dog but it was snapping at them. They locked it in their white Mercedes and now they could not get it out. Officers could not locate the dog or the vehicle.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra reported credit cards fraudulently opened in the victim's name.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Running M Drive reported a white Mercedes blocking a lane with several women out of the vehicle, causing a large traffic jam.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Quail Creek Road reported a chihuahua running down the road. At 3:14 p.m., a caller reported the dog running on the highway near Round Valley Road.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from Taylor Crossing and Dog Bar Road reported a transient camping at the river with equipment in the water.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from Champion Mine reported a transient with a "creepy rickshaw wagon."

7:27 p.m. — A caller from Greenbriar Way reported a buck with a rope tangled in its antlers.

7:46 p.m. — A caller from Little Hill Lane reported a neighbor trespassing, littering and cutting down a fence.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported a buck tangled up pretty good in a hammock.

9 p.m. — A caller from Siesta Drive reported vandalism to property.

11:47 p.m. — A caller from Metz Ranch Lane reported someone snooping around in a barn. No one was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Zion Street reported a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

Thursday

8:49 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a political sign.

— Liz Kellar