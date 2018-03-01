Nevada County Police Blotter: Car on fire; Person locked in bathroom

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

7:06 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a woman in a pink sweater screaming and ranting in front of their apartment.

11:13 a.m. — A caller from east Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a two vehicle car wreck where the air bag had deployed and a vehicle possibly on fire.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported two trespassers refusing to leave a store.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported her vehicle was broken into and her pain killers were taken.

Recommended Stories For You

1:35 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported an individual locked in a bathroom.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported an agitated customer was in a bank yelling at a teller.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Muir Court reported a juvenile was freaking out and very irate, punching things.

6:24 p.m. — A caller from West Main and Alta streets reported juveniles throwing snowballs at vehicles.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported an overdose.

Thursday

6:18 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported powerlines down in the street.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Wednesday

8:57 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road and Sierra Drive reported seeing an elderly man walking down the street who doesn't seem to know where he is.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported theft of a gun and tools from an outbuilding.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported giving a homeless man a ride and that the man seemed to be abusing his dog.

11:15 a.m. — A caller from Harmony Lane and Rough and Ready Road reported finding three goats.

11:41 a.m. — A caller from Moroni Lane wanted to know if anything was being done about the threat at Bear River High School.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported theft of a package off of a porch.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a neighbor came over screaming that narcotics were stolen.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported the theft of guns and tools.

5:46 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject cut three locks on their property and may still be on the property.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive reported her son's girlfriend was harrassing her doing the dishes, cleaning and cooking.

9:40 p.m. — A caller reported they were stuck in the snow storm.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

5:35 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported a car doing donuts in the area of the swimming pool.

— Ivan Natividad